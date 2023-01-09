A dozen Republicans file for Kentucky governor's race

A dozen Republicans filed to run against Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Secretary of State’s office, following Friday's filing deadline.

The deadline passed without former GOP Gov. Matt Bevin filing for another run, despite hinting that he could jump into the race. Bevin had called reporters to the state Capitol on Friday but did not ultimately file, per the Louisville Courier Journal. Bevin lost a close race to Beshear in 2019, falling short by roughly 5,000 votes.

The crowded field of Republicans includes Attorney General Daniel Cameron, whom former President Donald Trump endorsed last year. Cameron, who would be the state's first Black governor if elected, has also backed Trump's presidential run.

Trump’s former United Nations ambassador, Kelly Craft, is also in the race, and she has the backing of GOP Rep. James Comer. Craft has the ability to self-fund her campaign (although she has not yet tapped her fortune in the race). The GOP field also includes two other statewide officials — Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles and state Auditor Mike Harmon.

Two Democrats — Peppy Martin, a former Republican, and Geoff Young, who made an unsuccessful run for Congress last year — also filed to run against Beshear in the primary.

The primary is set for may 16.

Kentucky is a top pickup opportunity for Republicans, given the state's partisan lean. Trump won the state by 26 percentage points in 2020.