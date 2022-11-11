IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Meet the Press Blog

From the journalists at NBC News and the NBC News Political Unit

Doug Mastriano after voting at his polling place in Fayetteville, Pa., on Nov. 8, 2022.
Doug Mastriano after voting at his polling place in Fayetteville, Pa., on Nov. 8, 2022. Carolyn Kaster / AP

How candidates who cast doubt on Biden’s 2020 victory are faring in the midterms

A majority of those candidates have won their races so far, but there have been some high profile losses.

By Bridget Bowman and Aly Kruse

So far, a majority of the candidates who denied or actively cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory have prevailed in the midterms, although most were heavily favored to win, according to an NBC News analysis of results and past candidate statements. 

Here's how the 268 GOP candidates who have cast doubt on the 2020 results have fared so far:

  • 166 have won
  • 84 have lost
  • 16 are in races that have not yet been called
  • 2 are in Senate races are heading to runoffs (Georgia’s Herschel Walker and Alaska’s Kelly Tshibaka, whose race is heading to ranked-choice voting runoffs)

For a sense where these candidates found success, check out these numbers:

  • 154 of the candidates who won were either in races the Cook Political Report with Amy Walter rated as Solidly Republican, or in secretary of state races in GOP-leaning states (the Cook Political Report does not rate those races)
  • 11 won races the Cook Political Report rated as competitive
  • 1 won a Toss Up race (Republican Jen Kiggans who flipped Virginia's 2nd District)

And here's how these candidates fared by office so far:

  • Governor: 4 won, 10 lost, 3 are in races not yet called
  • Senate: 8 won, 5 lost, 2 are in uncalled races, and 2 are heading to runoffs
  • Secretary of State: 3 won, 5 lost, 2 are in uncalled races
  • House: 151 won, 64 lost and 9 were in uncalled races

The failures of candidates who have denied or cast doubt on 2020 comes as Americans have voiced concerns about threats to democracy. The issue was among voters’ top concerns in recent NBC News polls. 

And 68% of voters who cast ballots in the 2022 midterms said they thought American democracy is being threatened, while 30% said it was secure, in NBC News exit polls

Bridget Bowman

Bridget Bowman is a deputy editor for NBC's Political Unit. 

Aly Kruse

Aly Kruse is a segment producer for Meet the Press NOW.  

Ben Kamisar and Alexandra Marquez contributed.