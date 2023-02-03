After expected '24 campaign launch, Haley plans travel to N.H. and Iowa

Former South Carolina Governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley plans to hit the road after announcing her presidential bid later this month, multiple sources confirm to NBC News.

Haley will visit well-trod ground for presidential hopefuls, including stops in New Hampshire for three days of town hall-style campaign stop and several more days in Iowa after.

The former South Carolina Governor and United Nations Ambassador is expected to make her presidential intentions official on February 15th in Charleston, South Carolina, according to an invitation for the “special announcement” shared with NBC News and conversations with sources close to the candidate.

That Haley is choosing New Hampshire as her first official presidential stop mimics her chief rival, Trump, and underscores Republicans’ reliance and prioritization of New Hampshire— even as Democrats seek to maneuver away from the state’s early place in the primary line up.

And after her New Hampshire visit, Haley will travel to Iowa from Feb. 20 through 23, a source familiar tells NBC News.

It all marks a ramp up in the action on the 2024 campaign trail and comes as other could-be GOP aspirants also venture out more.

Fellow South Carolinian, Senator Tim Scott, — who’s mulling a bid — announced a listening tour of sorts through Iowa that will overlap with Haley’s swing. And Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will swing through several state GOP parties in the South in the coming weeks, including Texas and Alabama.