Eyes on 2024: Another open Senate race

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., announced Monday that he is not seeking re-election, opening up another Senate seat in a traditionally Democratic state.

Carper and Democratic leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, quickly coalesced around Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester as Carper’s preferred successor. Blunt Rochester, the state’s only representative in the House, did not comment on a potential run, instead praising Carper in a statement, saying, “No one worked harder for Delaware than Tom Carper.”

If Blunt Rochester does run, Bloomberg reports that Democratic state Sen. Sarah McBride could run for the open House seat, and if she wins McBride would become the first transgender member of Congress.

Carper is the fourth Democratic senator to announce that he is not seeking re-election, joining Maryland’s Ben Cardin, California’s Dianne Feinstein and Michigan’s Debbie Stabenow. GOP Sen. Mike Braun is also not running for another term since he is running for governor.

But a handful of high-profile senators have still not announced if they’re running next year, including Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz.; Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; and Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

In other campaign news…

Trump vs. DeSantis preview: With Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis expected to jump into the presidential race soon, NBC News’ Jonathan Allen and Natasha Korecki preview how both camps are approaching the primary fight. Allen writes that Trump tried to dissuade DeSantis from launching a campaign, and Trump is expected to continue hammering the governor. But Korecki reports that DeSantis will be “strategic” about his Trump criticism, and will focus on their policy differences.

Make not every state Florida again: NBC News’ Henry Gomez reports on DeSantis’ habit of declaring that he wants to “Make America Florida” has earned him some gentle ribbing from Republican leaders who think they’re doing just fine advancing conservative principles in their own state.

Can Ron teach old voters new allegiances?: The New York Times reports on how DeSantis is trying to woo older voters away from Trump with a focus on policies like lowering prescription drug costs.

Trump trial: Trump is expected to appear in court virtually on Tuesday as part of a hush money case where the former president faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, NBC News’ Dareh Gregorian and Adam Reiss report.

Round 2? Writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused Trump of sexual abuse and defamation in a civil lawsuit he was recently found liable for, is asking the court to update her pending defamation lawsuit to include Trump’s recent comments about her during a CNN town hall earlier this month.

A little help from his friends: CNBC’s Brian Schwartz reports on billionaire Larry Ellison’s support for Scott’s presidential bid, with sources saying the Oracle founder is ready to give millions to boost the South Carolina senator.

A leadership change: Politico reports that two of Democratic presidential longshot Marianne Williamson’s top aides have quit.

MADD drops Lamb: Pinal County Sheriff and Republican Senate hopeful Mark Lamb says that Mothers Against Drunk Driving dropped him from a speaking slot over his political views, according to the Arizona Republic. Lamb’s son, his son’s fiancé and their infant were killed in a car crash where the other driver faces a manslaughter charge.

Lake dries up: Arizona Republican Kari Lake, who is also weighing a Senate bid, lost another court fight related to her unsuccessful run for governor last year, per NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard and Tim Stelloh.

A hillbilly’s elegy: Ohio Republican Sen. J.D. Vance is backing businessman Bernie Moreno’s Senate bid in the state.

Hamm to the rescue: Actor Jon Hamm voiced a video for Missouri Democratic Senate hopeful Lucas Kunce that criticizes GOP Sen. Josh Hawley over his book about “manhood.”

Reeves on the air: Mississippi GOP Gov. Tate Reeves launched his first TV ad of his re-election bid. So far, the Reeves campaign has reserved $93,000 worth of airtime over the next two weeks, per AdImpact.