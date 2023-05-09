Eyes on 2024: Anti-Trump spending ramps up

NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard scooped this morning that former Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is launching a new anti-Trump TV ad in New Hampshire.

“Donald Trump is a risk America can never take again,” Cheney says in an ad from her Great Task PAC, before criticizing Trump for being “the only president in American history who has refused to guarantee the peaceful transfer of power” as footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol plays.

The strategy is reminiscent of her approach during the 2022 midterms, when she ran ads criticizing Arizona Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state who cast doubt on the 2020 election. And while Cheney doesn’t appear in the ad outside of her narration, the move will undoubtedly raise questions about whether she is still weighing a bid for president.

Regardless, Cheney’s move puts another anti-Trump ad on the air as his Republican rivals look to cut into his significant lead in fight for the Republican nomination. Never Back Down, the super PAC backing Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, has run a handful of ads criticizing Trump, including one questioning why Trump keeps attacking DeSantis instead of Democrats and another digital spot that called Trump a “gun grabber.”

In other campaign news …

Trump talk: After recently criticizing Trump, the head of an anti-abortion group praised the former president after meeting with him on Monday. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America’s Marjorie Dannenfelser said he “reiterated that any federal legislation protecting these children would need to include the exceptions for life of the mother and in cases of rape and incest,” per the Associated Press.

Closing arguments: Both the lawyers for E. Jean Carroll, the writer who has accused former President Donald Trump of rape and defamation, and the former president gave their closing arguments Monday in the civil trial stemming from Carroll’s accusations.

Mouse grouse: Disney is expanding its lawsuit against Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, CNBC reports.

Three’s a crowd: Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are all slated to speak at the upcoming North Carolina Republican Party convention in Greensboro, N.C.

Scott doesn’t go there: Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who is expected to formally launch a presidential run later this month, declined to criticize Biden’s age during a New Hampshire town hall Monday, per the New York Times. “I think he’s failing his job because he’s incompetent. I refuse to say it’s because he’s too old or he’s too frail,” Scott said.

McConnell speaks: CNN spoke to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell about his strategy to win back control of the Senate, which focuses primarily on Montana, West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Half-court shot: NBC News’ Matt Dixon and Jonathan Allen report that Democratic donors are trying to woo NBA legends Dwayne Wade and Grant Hill into running for Senate in Florida.

Potomac River(house)boat gambling: Politico reports on how many West Virginia Republicans would prefer to see Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin retire than run against him next year.

Geaux Landry: Trump is endorsing Louisiana GOP Attorney General Jeff Landry’s gubernatorial bid as the party looks to finally take back the state’s governor’s seat.

Trone’s first ad: Maryland Democratic Rep. David Trone is going up on TV with his first ad of the Senate race, focusing on opioid deaths, suicide and criminal justice. AdImpact data shows he’s booked almost $1 million already. And Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin said whether or not he runs for Senate is an “absolute tossup,” but he needs to decide by June, per Axios.

Another Gen-Zer in Congress? Maryland state Del. Joe Vogel, a Democrat, announced Monday that he’s running for Congress in the state’s 6th District to replace Trone. At 26, Vogel would be the second member of Gen Z in Congress, following Florida Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost.