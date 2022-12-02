Eyes on 2024: Biden wants South Carolina to top presidential nominating calendar

President Joe Biden has finally weighed in on the debate over the Democratic Party’s presidential nominating contest, calling for South Carolina (the state that injected new life into his 2020 primary bid) to go first on the 2024 nominating calendar, a top Democratic source tells NBC News’ Alex Seitz-Wald, Jonathan Allen and Natasha Korecki.

The new proposed order would then have New Hampshire and Nevada follow on the same day, followed by Georgia and then Michigan, two senior party officials tell the trio.

And while Biden didn’t explicitly lay out his preferred list of states in a new letter to the party, he does call for the end of caucuses and the importance of having early states that reflect the country’s diversity, which could spell trouble for Iowa.

The news came the night before the party’s Rules and Bylaws Committee is set to meet to hash out any potential changes to the calendar, which has been the subject of fierce jockeying already.

King likely running again: News Center Maine reports that Maine Independent Sen. Angus King is likely to run for another term in the Senate.

DeSantis bristles at Trump question: Insider reports that Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis dismissed a question about former President Trump, a constituent of his, by arguing “I also got 22 million others,” adding “we like to look out for everybody.”

A Pennsylvania comeback?: Bloomberg reports that Pennsylvania Republican Dave McCormick, who lost the Senate primary to unsuccessful nominee Mehmet Oz, is considering running for Senate again.