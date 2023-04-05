Eyes on 2024: A big night for progressives in Wisconsin, Chicago

Liberals won two big prizes on Tuesday night — taking control of the Wisconsin state Supreme Court for the first time in 15 years with Judge Janet Protasiewicz’s victory over former Justice Dan Kelly, and securing the mayorship in Chicago thanks to Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson’s victory over the more moderate former Chicago schools chief Paul Vallas.

NBC News’ Decision Desk projected both winners Tuesday night. Protasiewicz leads Kelly 55.5% to 44.5% with almost 97% of the expected results in, and Johnson leads Vallas 51% to 49% with almost 94% of the expected vote in as of 7:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Johnson was significantly outspent on the airwaves and faced criticism from Vallas and his allies over his past alignment with calls to “defund the police,” which his opponent seized on amid concerns about crime in the city. But the progressive overcame that, touting his call to invest in neighborhoods and schools across the city and criticizing what he framed as “false choices,” per NBC News’ Natasha Korecki.

“Let’s take this bold progressive movement around these United States of America. Chicago, we can show the country, we can show the world what’s possible when we stand on our values,” he said.

But the Wisconsin court race may have been the biggest prize for its outsized implications in the swing state, with the court expected to hear pivotal cases on abortion rights and gerrymandering, among others.

While technically nonpartisan, Protasiewicz embraced her position as the more liberal candidate in the race, trumpeting her support for abortion rights and backed by a slew of prominent Democrats and groups, criticizing her opponent for links to the attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

“They’ve chosen to reject partisan extremism in this state,” she said during her victory speech, NBC News’ Adam Edelman and Shaq Brewster report.

Kelly, meanwhile, brought the race to a bitter end, calling his opponent a “serial liar.”

“I wish Wisconsin the best of luck. I think it’s going to need it,” he said.

In other campaign news …

Arraignment ally: Sen. Cindy Hyde Smith, R-Miss., endorsed Trump as he was traveling to New York City for his arraignment, saying in a statement that the indictment was a “political stunt.”

On the road again: Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., will be returning to early presidential primary states next week, with events planned in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina as he weighs a run for the White House, per a new press release.

Can’t wait to get back on the road again: Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading to battleground Wisconsin next month for a fundraiser, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Morrisey’s move: West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey launched a run for governor on Tuesday, joining a crowded field of Republicans vying to replace term-limited GOP Gov. Jim Justice.

Anti-Justice league: Justice, meanwhile, is considering running for Senate. But he could face stiff opposition if he runs, with the conservative Club for Growth (which has been known to spend heavily in GOP primaries) announcing Tuesday it is endorsing GOP Rep. Alex Mooney’s Senate bid.

She’s running: Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., announced Wednesday that she is officially running for re-election, per a press release.

A big switch: Axios Raleigh reports that a key North Carolina lawmaker is expected to switch parties at a Wednesday morning announcement, a move that would give Republicans a veto-proof majority.

Slot machine: Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin raised $3 million in the first three months of the year as she runs for Senate in Michigan, per Punchbowl News. Fundraising reports are due to the Federal Election Commission on April 15.