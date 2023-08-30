Eyes on 2024: Brewing ballot drama

As former President Donald Trump’s attempts to interfere in the 2020 election and his actions on Jan. 6 are litigated in court, another battle is brewing in the states.

Election officials are gearing up for potential challenges to Trump’s spot on the presidential ballot based on the 14th Amendment, which says no person can hold public office who has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion … or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes told NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard that his office is “taking this very seriously.”

“We need to run an election,” Fontes said. “We need to know who is eligible, and this is of incredible national interest. We aren’t taking a position one way or the other.”

Election officials in New Hampshire have also been inundated with calls from Trump supporters over the issue, NBC News’ Emma Barnett reports. New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan recently told Barnett that he is “not seeking to remove any names from the presidential primary ballot.”

Scanlan and state Attorney General John M. Formella issued a joint statement on Tuesday, per Barnett, saying neither of them has taken a position on the issue, and Formella’s office “is now carefully reviewing the legal issues involved.”

In other campaign news…

Scooting along: NBC News’ Sarah Dean delves into how North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is grappling with his Achilles tendon injury while also trying to make the second GOP primary debate.

Christie’s warning: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie warned that Republicans will lose in 2024 if Trump is the nominee. Meanwhile, a pro-Christie super PAC launched a TV ad in New Hampshire that appears to be one of the first to feature Trump’s mug shot.

Pence-mentum?: Some GOP donors are giving former Vice President Mike Pence a “second look” after last week’s debate, Politico reports, noting Pence had one of his best single fundraising events this week.

No Labels’ path: No Labels organizers are trying to figure out how to select their potential presidential and vice presidential candidates, conducting focus groups and weighing hosting televised town halls or debates, per the Washington Post. And Politico reports that a former Trump donor is now advising No Labels.

MI-SEN: Former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers is expected to jump into the open Michigan Senate race, and could announce his run next week, per the Detroit News.

Cruz’s impeachment takes: Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, who is up for re-election next year, told The Messenger that Biden should be impeached, removed from office and face jail time if he is guilty of taking bribes. He also called for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ and Attorney General Merrick Garland to be impeached.

A Rhode Island special: Politico delves into next week’s special primary election in Rhode Island’s 1st District, which has become a “proxy war” for the Democratic Party.

“Tainted Tate Reeves”: Democrat Brandon Presley’s campaign is continuing to hammer Mississippi GOP Gov. Tate Reeves on the airwaves, launching a new ad Wednesday that blasts Reeves over a state welfare fraud scandal.

Buckeye ballot battle: Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights and five others filed a lawsuit over the approved language for an abortion rights ballot initiative, arguing that the language is a “naked attempt to mislead,” per NBC News’ Megan Lebowitz.