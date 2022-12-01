Eyes on the 2024 campaign: Biden's victory lap

President Joe Biden is taking a victory lap after Democrats exceeded expectations in the midterm elections, planning to travel to a relatively new battleground state ahead of a potential run for re-election.

Here’s a rundown of Biden's plans as well as other news and developments ahead of the 2024 campaign:

Biden’s victory lap: NBC News’ Mike Memoli and Carol E. Lee report that President Joe Biden is planning post-midterm travel to places like Arizona, and an event touting Biden’s work on marriage equality as a warm up for his 2024 re-election bid.

Midwestern nice: Politico reports that the chairman of Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer Labor-Party is lobbying the Democratic National Committee not to move Michigan into the early presidential nominating window. The DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee is set to discuss the nominating calendar at a meeting this weekend, but the AP reports that President Biden hasn’t yet weighed in on whether to knock Iowa from the top spot.

Hogan the hero?: Outgoing Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan told supporters Wednesday he’ll sit down with his family “next year” to decide his political future as many expect him to mount a presidential bid.

Florida men write books: Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio are both writing new books ahead of the 2024 cycle, as both men are seen as possible presidential candidates.

Braun says goodbye to the Senate: Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun has filed initial paperwork to run for governor.