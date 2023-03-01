Eyes on 2024: Congress gets first classified documents briefing

One of the more unpredictable and wide-reaching stories ahead of the 2024 election is the looming investigations into the handling of classified documents found on properties belonging to three major possible presidential candidates — President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

While NBC News’ Ryan Nobles, Frank Thorp V, Liz Brown-Kaiser and Dareh Gregorian report that the congressional “Gang of 8” (top congressional leaders and top lawmakers on the intelligence committees) received their first briefing on the investigation Tuesday, there appears to be bipartisan belief the briefing didn’t go far enough.

“While today’s meeting helped shed some light on these issues, it left much to be desired and we will continue to press for full answers to our questions in accordance with our constitutional oversight obligations,” Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., and Vice Chair Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said in a joint statement after the briefing.

With top lawmakers in both parties not satisfied with what they’ve learned from Congress, this remains both a political, and congressional, story worth watching.

In other campaign news:

Biden vs. “MAGA Republicans”: Biden traveled to Virginia Beach on Tuesday to warn of potential GOP spending cuts that could threaten health care, setting up the looming spending battle as one against so-called MAGA Republicans.

Good morning, Baltimore: Biden will join House Democrats in Baltimore Wednesday for their annual retreat, with this year’s meeting focused on developing a “messaging strategy” heading into 2024, per NBC News’ Scott Wong and Peter Nicholas.

Georgia Republicans want to ease voter eligibility challenges: New legislation in the Georgia Senate, backed by Republicans, aims to make it easier to challenge voters’ eligibility.

Reeves signs transgender bill: Mississippi GOP Gov. Tate Reeves, who is up for re-election this fall, signed a bill blocking access to transgender health care for minors.

Florida man, national plans: Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is considering traveling to early presidential nominating states soon, NBC News’ Ali Vitali and Haley Talbot report.

Sununu on Sirius: New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu told Sirius XM that he “very well may” run for president.” And he slammed Democrats’ effort to remove New Hampshire as an early primary state, saying, “Can I say they can go suck it? Is that appropriate?”

Hail to the fundraisers: Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin raised $1.2 million on the first day of her Senate campaign, per The Detroit News.