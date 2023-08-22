Eyes on 2024: Democrats hoping for some sunshine in Florida

Senate Democrats might just have their candidate in an uphill battle against Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott — former Congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who announced her bid this morning.

As NBC News’ Matt Dixon reports: “Mucarsel-Powell, who came to the U.S. at age 14 from Ecuador, has long been on a short list of potential Democratic candidates. In recent weeks, a number of state and national Democratic leaders have coalesced around her.”

In her interview with Dixon, Mucarsel-Powell dinged Scott for his controversial plan to sunset all federal legislation (he subsequently exempted Medicare, Social Security and a handful of other benefits from the plan), and made clear she would lean on her biography in her bid.

Scott will be a formidable opponent for Democrats — he’s never shied away from spending millions of his own wealth on his political races, and Democrats in the state are reeling from a string of tough losses in the state. But Democrats had, up until this point, no major candidate slated to oppose Scott, making Mucarsel-Powell’s decision a key one for a party that has to mostly play defense in 2024.

In other campaign news …

Counterprogramming: Former President Donald Trump may not be attending the debate, but he has a busy week — NBC News’ Garrett Haake reports he already recorded an interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson to air around the debate Wednesday, and Trump said he will surrender to authorities in Fulton County, Ga. on Thursday.

Breaking the glass ceiling: NBC News’ Ali Vitali reports on former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and the dynamics around her being the only woman set to debate in the GOP presidential debate Wednesday night.

Taking on Vivek: Just ahead of the debate, Haley has been criticizing businessman Vivek Ramaswamy’s stance on aid for Israel.

Dean’s list (of reasons not to run): Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., is encouraging other Democrats to run against President Joe Biden, but he doesn’t sound likely to jump into the race himself, telling the Star Tribune that a presidential bid “is not something as of today that I see happening for a number of reasons.”

Sununu’s warning: New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu wrote in a New York Times op-ed that Republicans must winnow the presidential field in order to defeat Trump, echoing recent comments he’s made on the campaign trail, per NBC News’ Jonathan Allen and Emma Barnett.

Shapiro heads to the Granite State: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will head to New Hampshire next month to headline the state Democratic Party’s convention, NBC News’ Allan Smith reports.

Dems in dismay: Virginia Democrats are raising concerns about GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the possibility that he could launch a run for president if Republicans are successful in the state’s legislative races this fall, NBC News’ Ryan Nobles and Gary Grumbach report.

Rosen’s gamble: Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., told the Messenger that she would campaign with Biden as she runs for re-election next year.