Eyes on 2024: DeSantis takes office amid GOP chaos

As the GOP descended into chaos on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis took the oath of office amid speculation that he could launch a run for the White House. DeSantis’ commanding victory was one of Republicans’ few bright spots of the midterms and NBC News’ Allan Smith writes that DeSantis cast his administration “as the bulwark against Democratic leadership at the state and federal level.”

Smith reports that during his 15-minute inaugural address, DeSantis did not hint at a potential White House run, but he repeated his mantra that Florida is where “woke goes to die.”

But speculation continues to mount about what a standoff between DeSantis and former President Donald Trump could look like. For example, the New York Times reports that Latino evangelicals could become a “decisive swing vote in Florida” if DeSantis does decide to run.

In other campaign news…

Ads in 240 characters or less: Twitter is loosening some of its restrictions on political ads, per the New York Times.

Calendar clamoring: New Hampshire Democratic leaders in the state legislature are pushing back on a new Democratic primary calendar, notifying the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee that they “have no ability to address voting laws in the face of a Republican trifecta in the state,” per USA Today. Meanwhile, Politico reports that 14 former South Carolina state directors for 2020 presidential candidates backed the proposal to make the Palmetto State the first primary.

Awkward: Amid multiple investigations and after admitting he lied about his background, Rep.-elect George Santos, R-N.Y., had an awkward first day on Capitol Hill, per the Washington Post. And CNN reports that Santos admitted in 2010 to stealing a man’s checkbook in 2008 and using the checks in Brazil, per a police statement.

Braun bucks: GOP Sen. Mike Braun is ramping up his fundraising as he runs for governor, per the Associated Press.

Reeves is running: Mississippi GOP Gov. Tate Reeves officially filed to run for re-election on Tuesday, per the AP.

Bluegrass test: The New York Times explores how the 2023 race for governor in Kentucky will test Republican divisions and Democrats’ appeal in conservative areas.