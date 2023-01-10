Eyes on 2024: Georgia on Trump’s mind

A Georgia grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump and his allies’ attempts to overturn the 2020 election has completed its work, per a judge’s ruling on Monday. While it’s not clear if the grand jury’s findings will be made public, Trump took to his social media platform on Monday to defend himself.

NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard reports that Trump posted on his Truth Social account that “my phone call(s) to Georgia Officials were PERFECT.” He also added that “the call to the Secretary of State challenged Election Integrity, or lack there of, which is my Right/Duty,” referring to his controversial phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump said, “I just want to find 11,780 votes.”

The looming grand jury report underscores how Trump’s falsehoods about the 2020 election continue to define his political future — and after candidates echoing those falsehoods were rejected in multiple battleground states in the midterms.

In other campaign news…

Gary’s back: Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., will once again lead the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee after a successful 2022 election cycle. He’ll also have two vice chairs: Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., and Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif.

Pelican State politics: Louisiana’s gubernatorial race is continuing to heat up, with GOP state Treasurer John Schroder jumping into the contest Monday. Also on Monday, GOP Rep. Mike Johnson took sides in the governor’s race, endorsing Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Florida men: Politico reports that Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is “steamrolling into the next election cycle,” adding that he’s focused on his re-election next year but he is also “not entirely ruling out a possible future run for Senate GOP leader or a White House bid.” On the Democratic side, NBC News’ Marc Caputo reports former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz has resigned as state party chair.

No confidence: NBC News’ Henry Gomez reports that the Alabama Republican Party issued a vote of no confidence in Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

South Carolina shakeup: A panel of three judges ruled Friday that South Carolina’s 1st District is a racial gerrymander, and said it must be redrawn.

Putting the social in social conservatives: Former Vice President Mike Pence is appearing at a prominent Baptist church this week as he looks to woo social conservatives ahead of a possible presidential bid.

Dust herself off and try again: Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams says she “will likely run again,” but didn’t specify an office or a timeline for a future bid for office.