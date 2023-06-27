Eyes on 2024: GOP hopefuls head to New Hampshire

Both former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in New Hampshire on Tuesday, holding dueling events in the early primary state.

Trump will address the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Luncheon and attend the opening of his campaign’s state headquarters, per NBC News’ Emily Gold. And DeSantis will hold a town hall.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy will also be holding town hall events Tuesday in the Granite State.

Despite its early primary status, campaigns and outside groups have spent just a fraction of their overall ad spending in New Hampshire, and the pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down has been off the air for more than a month, per AdImpact.

But New Hampshire could be a key state for DeSantis as he looks to gain momentum in early states against Trump. “If he wins in the first caucuses in Iowa but then loses in New Hampshire, it will put a significant road bump in his momentum. And if he loses both states, it will raise serious questions about his ability to win the GOP nomination,” write NBC News’ Natasha Korecki and Henry Gomez.

In other campaign news…

Lordy, there’s a tape: CNN released audio of a conversation where Trump appears to be showing a group Pentagon documents, including one that appears to be related to Iran, which he acknowledges are “secret,” and later says “As president, I could have declassified it, now I can’t.”

DeSantis to DeBorder: DeSantis traveled to the border city of Eagle Pass, Texas, where he outlined his immigration policy, calling for using “deadly force” against drug smugglers, per NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez and Bianca Seward.

Da situation in Russia: NBC News’ Peter Nicholas reports on how the unstable situation in Russia could be a serious test for President Biden ahead of his re-election.

Ramaswamy’s millions: The New York Times looks into how businessman and Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy made his fortune in the biotech industry, including through an initial public offering for an Alzheimer’s drug that failed clinical trials.

Doing the dirty work: The head of former Vice President Mike Pence’s super PAC told Politico the group won’t be afraid to “check other candidates,” and that his plan for the group is to be “all gas,” and no brakes.

He’s running: Former Navy SEAL Tim Sheehy, a Republican, announced Tuesday that he is running for Senate in Montana, challenging Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, per Fox News. National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Steve Daines, also a Montanan, said in a statement, “Tim Sheehy is a decorated veteran, successful businessman, and a great Montanan. I could not be happier that he has decided to enter the Montana Senate race.”

Back to the drawing board: The Supreme Court ruled Monday that Louisiana’s congressional map should be redrawn, siding with the view that the current map minimizes Black voters’ influence, per NBC News’ Lawrence Hurley.