Eyes on 2024: GOP hopefuls weigh pardoning Trump

As former President Donald Trump faces the possibility of being convicted on federal charges for his handling of classified documents, Trump’s rivals for the GOP nomination are facing more questions about whether they would pardon Trump if elected.

Former Vice President Mike Pence called the prospect of a potential pardon “premature” on the Clay Travis and Buck Sexton radio show, saying that Trump faces “serious charges” and “does deserve to make his defense,” per NBC News’ Frederica Tunnard.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were previously asked about pardoning Trump on that same program. Haley said this week that she was “inclined in favor of a pardon,” because having a president in prison would be “terrible for the country.” DeSantis, who appeared on the program late last month, did not directly answer the question about Trump, but said he would be “aggressive” in issuing pardons.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has said he would pardon Trump, and encouraged other presidential candidates to do the same as he stood outside the courthouse where Trump was arraigned on Tuesday.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, on the other hand, said on MSNBC Wednesday that it is “simply wrong” for presidential candidates to discuss pardoning Trump.

“President Trump has a powerful voice. He’s using that, and people are following that,” said Hutchinson, a former prosecutor. “So, we need to have other leaders that step up and make it clear that these are very serious allegations that the Republican Party doesn’t tolerate misuse of classified information. We take these allegations seriously.

In other campaign news …

Trump bucks: Trump’s campaign said it raised $6.6 million in the days after a federal indictment over his handling of classified documents was made public, far less than his haul after he was indicted earlier this year on state charges in a hush money case. Trump also held a fundraiser at his New Jersey golf course after his arraignment, and supporters had to raise or donate $100,000 to get a ticket, per CNBC’s Brian Schwartz.

Wait and see: NBC News’ Sahil Kapur and Scott Wong report on how Republicans in Congress are split on whether they’d support Trump if he’s ultimately convicted.

Another one: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez filed paperwork on Wednesday indicating that he is running for president. And a super PAC supporting his presidential bid released a new video ahead of Suarez’s announcement (which could be a run for president) tomorrow.

En Miami: Trump’s post-arraignment visit at a well-known Cuban restaurant in Miami underscored how Trump has “cemented his yearslong cultivation of the city’s Latino voters,” write NBC News’ Carmen Sesin and Sandra Lilley.

An early sign of approval from Dem allies: A handful of environmental groups, including the League of Conservation voters (which held a dinner Wednesday where Biden spoke) endorsed the president’s re-election Wednesday. The Wall Street Journal reports that the AFL-CIO is expected to endorse President Biden this week.

Going Green: Activist Cornel West announced he is seeking the Green Party’s presidential nomination.

Schiff-ty: The House voted Wednesday to censure Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, who is running for Senate in California, for his role investigating the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, with 20 Republicans joining Democrats to block the measure. Schiff has used the attention to his advantage, sending out fundraising emails encouraging supporters to help him “fight back against [Speaker Kevin] McCarthy and MAGA Republicans.”

California dreamin’: Tech executive Lexi Reese has hired some experienced campaign hands as she considers a bid for Senate in California, Politico reports.