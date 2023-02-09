Eyes on 2024: GOP race ramps up

The GOP presidential field is expected to grow in less than one week, when Nikki Haley jumps into the race — and ahead of that, the jockeying among potential contenders continues to ramp up.

NBC News’ Natasha Korecki and Jonathan Allen scooped that New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu is launching a political group allowing him to raise unlimited funds as he mulls a bid (Haley and former Vice President Mike Pence also have similar groups). Sununu said he is “excited to talk about the successes that we’ve had in New Hampshire: lowering taxes, creating educational choices for parents and kids, and building opportunities for businesses to grow and thrive.”

Politico also reports that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is continuing to build out his new organization.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, another possible candidate, is heading to the nation’s capital next week for three policy speeches focused on U.S.-China relations, per Fox News.

And Haley herself has continued to tease her announcement next week, releasing a 30-second hype video. The video closes with a clip of Haley at a previous event where she said, “I wear heels. It’s not for a fashion statement. It’s because if I see something wrong, we’re gonna kick ‘em every single time,” and then text flashes on screen that reads, “2/15/23 Where will you stand?”

But anyone who jumps into the race will have some serious fundraising to do as they take on Trump for the nomination (for more on where the potential contenders’ cash, check out the Meet the Press Blog).

In other campaign news…

What ever happened to Reagan’s 11th Commandment?: Trump is lobbing new harsh and unsubstantiated allegations at DeSantis amid the 2024 shadow boxing, as DeSantis continues to try to frame himself as above the fray.

Big Sky decision: GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale did not rule out a run for Senate in Montana next year in an interview with the Daily Caller. ​​

Deflection: President Biden blamed his staff in the ongoing classified document saga, saying that “as they packed up my offices to move them, they didn’t do the kind of job that should have been done.”

Abortion access and the State of the Union: Despite making abortion rights access a centerpiece of his midterm message, President Biden didn’t spend much time talking about abortion during his State of the Union, to the frustration of some activists.

Waiting for Feinstein: Politico explores the “extreme awkwardness” plaguing California politics as the Senate race kicks off even though Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein hasn’t announced whether she is retiring.

A gamble: Nevada Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno is launching a bid against the state Democratic Party chairwoman in an attempt to unify the party, per the Nevada Independent.

“I’ve been raising hell”: West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (who is up for re-election next year) is criticizing the rollout of the electric vehicle policies in last year’s signature Democratic spending bill.