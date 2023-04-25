Eyes on 2024: Haley to lay out abortion stance

As the abortion issue is continuing to divide the GOP presidential primary field, one candidate is taking time on Tuesday to lay out her position.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is traveling to Arlington, Va., to deliver what her campaign has billed as “a major policy speech on abortion.” Haley, the only woman in the GOP presidential field, is expected to focus more on how Republicans should talk about the issue, rather than what exactly they should say, stressing that Republicans should be more compassionate, per the Washington Post.

Haley has described herself as “pro-life” in the past. After she launched her campaign in February, Haley told the TODAY Show, “We need consensus on this because I want to save as many babies as possible and I want to support as many moms as possible. Is that consensus 15 weeks? Is it ten weeks? Is it six weeks? I don’t know what that is, but we need to figure this out for the good of these babies and for the good of the moms.”

Her speech comes as GOP-led states across the country have sought to limit the right to an abortion. On Tuesday, North Dakota GOP Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill into law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, without exceptions for rape or incest.

In other campaign news…

“I am not a candidate”: During his trip to Japan, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to questions about the presidential race by saying, “I’m not a candidate, so we’ll see if and when that changes.” That trip is funded by a group that has rankled some Republicans, NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez reports. Meanwhile, the AP reports on how some DeSantis allies are getting restless and want him to jump in officially.

Back in Florida: Florida Republicans are preparing to pass an immigration bill that would allocate millions of dollars to DeSantis’ program that relocates migrants to Democratic strongholds, NBC News’ Matt Dixon reports.

Megadonor musings: It’s not clear if GOP megadonor Kenneth Griffin, who previously supported DeSantis’ re-election as governor, will jump in to fund a DeSantis presidential bid if the governor decides to run, the New York Times reports.

Friends no more: The Trump campaign put out a new video online that needles DeSantis for struggling in his gubernatorial bid before Trump’s endorsement, and for running ads during that primary that showed his infant in a MAGA onesie and him teaching his children to “build” Trump’s border wall.

A Treasure State treasure: Montana Republican Sen. Steve Daines, who leads the Senate GOP campaign arm, endorsed Trump Monday on a podcast.

Hot indictment summer?: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Williams said in a new letter that she would announce her charging decisions in the probe into attempts by Trump and his allies to interfere in the 2020 election later this summer.

Trump trial: A civil trial is beginning Tuesday in write E. Jean Carroll’s case against Trump. She claims Trump raped her in the 1990s, which Trump has denied. NBC News’ Dareh Gregorian and Adam Reiss report that it’s unclear if Trump will testify.

Sounding like a presidential candidate: Former New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie told The Daily Beast that “I am the viable Trump alternative” in the GOP primary race, adding that “I intend to be the nominee.” Christie has not officially announced a bid.

Hello (lieutenant) governor: California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis announced she plans to run for governor in 2026, when incumbent Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is term-limited from running again.