Eyes on 2024: Hutchinson confident as debate deadline looms

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson may be struggling to gain support and donors in a crowded field of GOP presidential hopefuls, but in a new interview with NBC News’ Jillian Frankel, he predicted he’d ultimately amass support from enough donors to qualify for next week’s GOP presidential debate.

Hutchinson has until Monday evening to present the Republican National Committee with proof he hit their fundraising requirements. He told Frankel he still had not hit those requirements, but expects to do so before the deadline.

Hutchinson admitted, however, that falling short would deal a significant blow to his campaign.

“I’m preparing for that debate and planning on being there,” Hutchinson said. But he added that if a candidate does not make the debate, “you’ve got to ask yourself some question[s].”

“You know, will I be on the second debate stage, and can you meet the thresholds required for that? And obviously that becomes more challenging if you don’t have the exposure from the first debate. And so, it’s really important to be there,” he added.

Watch more of the interview on NBCNews.com.

In other campaign news…

Counter-programming: As former President Donald Trump prepares to travel to Georgia to be booked after his fourth indictment, NBC News’ Jonathan Allen, Matt Dixon, Henry J. Gomez and Allan Smith report on the possibility of him doing it on the same day as next week’s GOP presidential debate to snatch the headlines away from his rivals.

More counter-programming: Biden’s campaign “will have a significant presence on the ground and on the airwaves” in Milwaukee for next week’s GOP debate, NBC News’ Monica Alba reports. DNC Chairman Jamie Harrison and Biden campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond are expected to be in Milwaukee, while another round of ads will launch in battleground states.

“A hard truth”: Former Vice President Mike Pence defended Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s recent declaration that Georgia’s election was not stolen.

DeSantis the dad: Time Magazine caught up with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to discuss parents’ rights, transgender rights, his own experience as a candidate and more during a swing through Iowa.

Haley as the lone woman: Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley discussed the gender dynamics in the GOP primary race during a new interview with Politico.

Big Sky Battle: Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., is a top GOP target in 2024, and NBC News’ Frank Thorp and Ryan Nobles delve into his re-election race in their new report from the Big Sky State.

You’re fired: NBC News’ Henry Gomez scooped that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose fired his official press secretary because of messages on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, which were critical of Trump and others. LaRose recently caught Trump’s attention for a “Meet the Press NOW” interview where he made supportive comments about Pence, Gomez reported.

Unmasked: A fundraiser for embattled New York Republican Rep. George Santos was indicted on federal criminal charges after being accused of impersonating a top GOP aide while raising money.

Fraud hunters: Conservative activists looking for voter fraud are testing a new computer program to search for fraudulent voter registrations, NBC News’ Jane C. Timm reports.