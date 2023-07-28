Eyes on 2024: Iowa is the place to be

Nearly every Republican presidential candidate — except former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie — will be in Iowa Friday for the state GOP’s Lincoln Dinner fundraiser, just six months ahead of the state’s primary contest, NBC News’ Jillian Frankel and Alex Tabet report.

It’s a “cattle call” event for the GOP primary, where candidates will have a chance to address a crowd and speak to voters individually afterwards. And it’s an opportunity for retail politicking in the crucial early caucus state.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was on the ground in Iowa Thursday, participating in multiple events hosted by his allied super PAC, Never Back Down. Between his presidential pitches, NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez captured one exchange with a young Iowan in which DeSantis remarked that the child’s ICEE “probably has a lot of sugar, huh?"

And during a gaggle after DeSantis’ bus tour event in Chariton, Iowa, the governor addressed criticism from Florida Republican Rep. Byron Donalds over the state’s Black history standards, arguing that “at the end of the day, you’ve got to choose, are you going to side with Kamala Harris and liberal media outlets, are you going to side with the state of Florida?” per NBC News’ Alec Hernández.

Over in Ankney, Iowa, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott also criticized the new standards, saying there is “no silver lining” in slavery. Scott, the only Black Republican senator, went on to reference DeSantis without naming him, saying ”we should ask them again to clarify their positions.”

While DeSantis and a crowded GOP field jockey for Iowans’ attention, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend a separate event across town with local figures who favor expanding abortion access. The event comes weeks after Iowa’s GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. The law was later put on hold by a judge.

Here comes the money? NBC News’ Matt Dixon reports that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is rebooting two fundraising vehicles after a strong fundraising haul last quarter obscured some warning signs. Meanwhile, the New York Times reports on the DeSantis campaign’s finances, with nuggets including how DeSantis is still flying private jets, despite his financial woes.

Hurd hits DeSantis: Former Texas Republican Rep. Will Hurd criticized DeSantis floating Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve on his FDA or CDC, telling SiriusXM that “it’s outrageous and it’s wrong.”

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Canvassers for Never Back Down have knocked on more than 1 million doors, reaching the milestone on a hot day last week in South Carolina, per the Post and Courier.

Waiting game: Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney told CNN he won’t announce whether he’s running for re-election “‘til the fall.”

Gearing up: The Messenger reports that the Koch-backed LIBRE Initiative Action, which focuses on Hispanic voters, is doubling its paid staff as it gets ready for the 2024 elections.

Famous friends: The Hill takes a look at the celebrities who donated to political campaigns last quarter.