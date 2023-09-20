Eyes on 2024: Looming shutdown rankles the GOP

Congress has 10 days to figure out a plan to fund the government, and Republican infighting in the House has some calling a shutdown inevitable, NBC News’ Sahil Kapur, Scott Wong, Ali Vitali and Rebecca Kaplan report.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., warned Tuesday that government shutdowns have “always been a loser for Republicans politically.”

The standoff could put vulnerable Republicans in a particularly tough spot, as hardliners in safe Republican districts demand more spending cuts. On Wednesday, Republicans failed to pass a motion to debate a military spending bill.

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., one of 18 Republicans representing districts President Joe Biden won in 2020, said the failed vote hands “the keys of the majority to the minority. We’ve got to do some damage control now as a result of that, especially in swing districts that are vulnerable.”

Some of those vulnerable Republicans are targets of new TV ads from a trio of Democratic groups, tying them to a potential government shutdown. The ads from House Majority Forward, the non-profit arm of the Democratic super PAC House Majority PAC, the League of Conservation Voters and Climate Power tie a handful of House Republicans to the “MAGA” wing of their party.

In other campaign news …

Impeachment politics: The White House called Republicans’ impeachment push a “political stunt” to distract from a potential shutdown, per NBC News’ Katherine Doyle. The House Oversight Committee scheduled its first impeachment inquiry hearing for next week.

Donor angst: GOP donors are concerned that next week’s debate stage could once again be crowded, and that the window to coalesce around a Trump alternative may be closing, per CNN.

Iowa battle: The New York Times explores the battle between Trump and DeSantis in Iowa, with Trump adding more trips to the Hawkeye State as DeSantis hopes a caucus victory can stop Trump’s march to the GOP nomination.

In the weeds: DeSantis opposes marijuana legalization, but the two firms behind his aligned super PAC are working on a push to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida, putting them at odds with DeSantis’ attorney general, per Politico.

Taking on misinformation: Biden’s re-election campaign is launching a new strategy to combat misinformation online, including by recruiting hundreds of volunteers and staffers to monitor social media platforms, Politico reports.

Primary partners? Montana GOP Sen. Steve Daines has worked to foster a partnership with Trump as Daines leads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, per Politico, as Trump has been known to take sides in divisive GOP primaries.

Eyeing a promotion: NBC News’ Scott Wong reports that GOP Rep. Byron Donalds told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday that he will “probably” run to be Florida’s next governor in 2026, after reports that fellow Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz is also considering a run.

Ballot language battle: An Ohio court ruled that language including the term “unborn child” can remain on the ballot for a November election regarding a state constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights.

Redistricting fight continues: In New York, Republicans won the latest legal battle over congressional district boundaries when a court Tuesday did not force a map-making commission to immediately start drawing new district lines, Politico reports.

Razor-thin majority: Democrat Lindsay Powell won a special Pennsylvania House election Tuesday night, cementing a Democratic majority in one chamber of the state’s legislature.

NARAL no more: “NARAL Pro-Choice America” has changed its name to “Reproductive Freedom for All,” the New York Times reports, as the group’s leader argues its old name didn’t reflect the post-Roe landscape best.