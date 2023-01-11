Eyes on 2024: McDaniel’s RNC bid hits speed bumps

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel kicked off her re-election bid last year with a show of force — a list of endorsements from more than 100 of the 168 members, well above the number she needs to secure another term leading the party.

But it hasn’t been smooth sailing, as a string of state parties, particularly in the Sunbelt, have either passed or are considering holding no-confidence votes in her after the party’s struggles in 2018, 2020 and 2022.

The latest news is coming out of Alabama, where the state party’s steering committee said McDaniel lost its no-confidence vote, and Louisiana, where the state party backed an anti-McDaniel resolution over the weekend.

There’s no sign McDaniel has lost her command of the clear majority of the membership, which means she’s still the clear favorite to win another term at this month’s secret-ballot vote of the RNC members. But these wrinkles are something to watch, especially if they keep growing.

In other campaign news…

Michigan jockeying: Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin said during an appearance on MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson reports that she is “seriously considering” running for Senate but doesn’t have a timeline for a decision.

And over the weekend, Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel signaled that she is not interested in running, telling MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin that she can “do the most good” as AG, adding “That’s where I intend to stay.”

CA Dems hit Porter for jumping int: Porter’s own communications director tweeted that the lawmaker raised $250,000 in the 90 minutes after releasing her campaign launch video. Democratic Reps. Ro Khanna and Adam Schiff, both Californians who’ve also been rumored to be exploring a Senate run, accused Porter of putting political ambitions over constituent concerns as she announced her campaign during major storms and flooding in the state.

How do you solve a problem like George Santos?: While it’s unclear whether embattled GOP Rep. George Santos will run for re-election, Politico reports Republicans in Congress are divided about whether to sit him on sensitive committees, or even any committees. And two Democrats have filed an ethics complaint against him, two developments that could loom large if Santos decides to seek re-election.