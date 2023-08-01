Eyes on 2024: Millions flow into super PACS backing GOP hopefuls

New campaign finance reports filed Monday offered a peek into the contributions and expenditures of the super PACs supporting candidates in the 2024 presidential race.

Never Back Down, the super PAC backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entered the second half of the year with the most money of any major super PAC, banking away $96.8 million as of June 30 — roughly three times more than the pro-Trump group MAGA Inc had in its campaign account ($30.8 million).

Much of Never Back Down’s capital flowed from DeSantis’ Florida political committee.

Other groups that raised significant amounts included Trust in the Mission PAC (a super PAC supporting South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott), which pulled in almost $20 million, thanks in part to support from wealthy business leaders, per CNBC’s Brian Schwartz.

SFA Fund Inc., a super PAC supporting former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, pulled in $18.7 million. And Best of America PAC, a super PAC backing North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum that hauled $11 million, fueled by a $2 million donation from one of Burgum’s family members.

America Strong and Free Action, the outside group supporting former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, reported raising almost $2.3 million from January through June. A significant portion of that total came from Warren Stephens, a Little Rock-based billionaire who has previously given to Republican groups and candidates.

In other campaign news…

Hey, big spenders: Just a few of Trump’s biggest super PAC donors from 2020 have given to his primary rivals so far, CNBC’s Brian Schwartz reports.

Comeback kid: DeSantis’ attempt at restarting his campaign has been plagued by some awkward moments, and recent events “were distinctive less for any change in DeSantis’ tack than for the appearance of waning interest in his candidacy,” write NBC News’ Jonathan Allen, Henry J. Gomez, Allan Smith and Emma Barnett.

Passing on the right: DeSantis’ failure to embrace a federal ban on abortion sparked criticism from a prominent anti-abortion rights group, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. Some of DeSantis’ primary rivals, including South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former Vice President Mike Pence, weighed in on the clash to express their support for a national ban.

Georgia on Trump’s mind: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis reiterated that she plans to announce by Sept. 1 whether her investigation into Trump’s effort to overturn the state’s 2020 election results will result in charges. On Monday a Georgia judge also blocked Trump’s attempt to stop Willis’ investigation.

In the race: Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte formerly kicked off her campaign for governor in Manchester, N.H., Monday, NBC News’ Emma Barnett reports. She was joined by her husband and son and told attendees, “This state and its people — all of you in this room — you are exceptional and what we have is worth fighting for. That’s why I am running for governor.”