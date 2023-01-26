Eyes on 2024: Mitch Daniels weighs life as a senator

Before former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels locks in his final answer as to whether or not he’s running for the Hoosier State’s open Senate race, he wanted to talk to some Republican senators.

“I’m not the least bit worried, honestly, about losing an election. I’m worried about winning it and regretting it for six years,” Daniels told Politico after he met with Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., in D.C. on Wednesday. “I say this with great respect for those who do it. But you know, that doesn’t mean it fits me or fits me at this time of my life. So that’s what this field trip’s about.”

The conservative group Club for Growth, which is backing GOP Rep. Jim Banks in the race, has already pledged to spend millions against Daniels if he runs.

GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz is still not ruling out a run, telling Meet the Press NOW that she also still has to decide if she’d run for her House seat again.

“For me it sounds crazy to be here for eight more years. I don’t know how people spend their lives. People shouldn’t be– it should be the tour of duty that you do for the republic and then go back and live the laws that you legislated,” Spartz said.

“So I’ll keep options open just because they have some people that really want me to consider that,” Spartz said of a potential Senate run. “I know the Senate is broken.”

In other campaign news…

MTG for VP?: Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is aiming to be Trump’s running mate in 2024, NBC News’ Jonathan Allen reports. A Greene spokesman said, “Her work on Oversight, Homeland Security, and the COVID Select committee is her priority and people shouldn’t get wrapped up into rumors.

Butti-mentum?: A University of New Hampshire Granite State Poll found Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg topping a list of potential presidential contenders, with 23% of likely Democratic primary voters backing him, while 18% backed Biden, 18% backed Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and 18% supporters Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Ruben’s run: Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., acknowledged in a CNN interview that his Senate run presents a “sticky situation” for his party with the potential that independent Kyrsten Sinema could run for re-election. Gallego said he has not discussed the race with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chairman Gary Peters. But Gallego did pick up an endorsement from Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz.,

Fruits of their labor: Union leaders in Chicago are making their case that the city should host the next Democratic National Convention, launching a new digital ad describing the city as the “hometown of the labor movement” that’s home to union-friendly hotels and event centers, NBC News’ Natasha Korecki reports.

Beshear starting strong: A new Mason-Dixon Kentucky poll finds Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear with a 61% approval rating, and well-positioned in head-to-head matchups against four GOP candidates. The poll also surveyed likely GOP primary voters and found Attorney General Daniel Cameron leading the field by double digits.

Arrested development: Former President Donald Trump’s potential primary opponents are shying away from announcing their presidential campaigns, hoping that jumping into the race won’t instantly end their chances, Politico reports.

Hawley takes on TikTok: Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who is up for re-election next year, said he plans to introduce legislation banning the social media app TikTok.