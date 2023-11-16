Eyes on 2024: New Hampshire primary set in stone

The New Hampshire primary is officially set for Jan. 23, Secretary of State David Scanlan announced on Wednesday. The announcement also means the state is officially bucking the Democratic National Committee’s efforts to move the state back in the primary calendar.

The move was not a surprise — state law stipulates that the primary must be held at least one week before other states’ primaries. And the GOP-controlled state government was not inclined to change state law to comply with the DNC’s new calendar.

As a result, Biden’s name will not appear on the primary ballot and the state could lose delegates at the national convention.

But Biden’s supporters are organizing a campaign to write in Biden’s name on the primary ballot, NBC’s Mike Memoli, Nnamdi Egwuonwu and Emma Barnett report from the Granite State. The effort is in part to test organizing ahead of the 2024 election. Even though New Hampshire has broken for Democrats in the last few general-election presidential contests, the race can still be close. And the state is hosting a competitive gubernatorial race next year.

“This is really about making sure that we have the foundation built so that in November we can carry New Hampshire and get those four electoral votes,” Jim Demers, one of the leaders of the write-in campaign, told NBC News. “A really good, strong showing by the president is critical.”

In other campaign news …

GOP rhetoric: Republican presidential hopefuls have increasingly deployed violent rhetoric in their campaigns, NBC’s Jonathan Allen, Matt Dixon, Allan Smith and Natasha Korecki report.

Biden vs. Trump: President Joe Biden Biden sharply criticized Trump’s recent comments describing his political opponents as “vermin” that he would “root out.” Biden said at a Tuesday night fundraiser that Trump’s language “echoes language you heard in Nazi Germany in the ‘30s.”

Ramaswamy vs. RNC: NBC’s Katherine Koretski explores entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy’s recent clashes with Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel. And Politico reports that “party insiders” expect McDaniel to outlast recent calls for her to step down following another disappointing election for Republicans last week.

Staying in: Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson had said he would re-evaluate his struggling presidential campaign around Thanksgiving, but he told NBC’s Jillian Frankel that he is not planning to drop out. Citing the Israel-Hamas war, Hutchinson said, “There’s a greater need for me to be in this race for president now than even 30 days ago.”

Staffing up: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s nonprofit is building up its staff amid speculation that Pritzker could run for president in the future, per NBC’s Natasha Korecki.

She’s running: New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy announced a primary campaign against embattled Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., on Wednesday. Politico reports that Murphy drew almost immediate criticism from Menendez and Rep. Andy Kim, D-N.J., who announced his primary challenge earlier this year.

A peek under the hood: The 1630 Fund, a left-leaning group, spent $196 million in dark money last year backing Democrats and state ballot measures on abortion rights, according to a new tax filing, NBC News’ Scott Bland reports.

Asking for defensive help: Progressive Democrats who have condemned Israel are asking Democratic Majority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Rep. Susan DelBene, D-Wash., to do more to protect them from primary challenges by pro-Israel Democrats, Politico reports.