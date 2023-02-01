Eyes on 2024: Nikki Haley makes her move 

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is expected to launch her presidential run on Feb. 15, NBC News’ Ali Vitali reports, which would kick off a contested GOP primary.

Sources tell Vitali that Haley’s announcement, which was first reported by the Post and Courier of Charleston, is expected to take place in the Palmetto State and invitations could go out as soon as today.

Former President Donald Trump said over the weekend that he had spoken to Haley on the phone, and he encouraged her to run, per NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard and Garrett Haake. Haley served for two years as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations

And Haley likely won’t be the last Republican to jump into the race.

Former Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan told Fox News he is “taking a close look at it,” per Vitali. And Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to be viewed as a potential candidate.

In other campaign news:

Hoosier candidate: The Senate Republican campaign arm is backing Rep. Jim Banks’ Senate bid after former Gov. Mitch Daniels announced he wouldn’t run for Senate.

RNC report: A new internal report from Republican National Committee’s “Election Integrity Team” calls for a “permanent infrastructure” in each state involving “election integrity officers” and new training for poll workers, the Washington Post reports.

Freshman senators make ’24 endorsements: Two freshmen Republican senators, Ohio’s J.D. Vance and Missouri’s Eric Schmitt, endorsed Trump this week.

Trump calls for ban on gender-affirming care for minors: Trump released a new platform against gender-affirming care to minors, equating it to “child sexual mutilation,” calling for a federal law recognizing gender assigned at birth and warning that doctors or hospitals that provide that care will run afoul of federal safety standards.

Gallego’s challenge: The Washington Post explores whether Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego can energize Latino voters as he runs for Senate in Arizona.