Eyes on 2024: Republicans rally behind Trump after indictment news

When Trump has been in trouble in recent years, Republicans have rallied behind him. And so far, the Republicans who might be running against him are coming to his aid, NBC News’ Sahil Kapur and Henry Gomez report.

“Arresting a presidential candidate on a manufactured basis should not happen in America.” Virginia Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement.

“Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda,” Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis added on Twitter.

“When you get into political prosecutions like this, it’s more about revenge than it is about justice,” former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Fox News.

Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, said on CNN, “I think the unprecedented indictment of a former president of the United States on a campaign finance issue is an outrage. And it appears for millions of Americans to be nothing more than a political prosecution.”

And South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott told NBC News in a statement that “this is a travesty, and it should not be happening in the greatest country on Earth.”

In other campaign news…

A million here, a million there: A pro-Trump super PAC has reserved more than a million dollars in ad time on CNN and Fox News, and is out with a new ad attacking DeSantis.

The governor goes up to Georgia: DeSantis traveled to a Georgia gun store outside of Atlanta on Wednesday, giving remarks for about an hour about supporting the 2nd Amendment. He also met with GOP Gov Brian Kemp, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Prosecutor playing defense: The Florida county prosecutor fired by DeSantis is coming to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s defense amid the GOP criticism of him related to the Trump indictment.

Not just a Veep: The Associated Press reports on how former Vice President Mike Pence is stressing more than just his vice presidential experience while on the pseudo-campaign trail.

Bluegrass buddies: An outside group backing Kentucky Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s gubernatorial bid is up with a new TV ad touting Cameron’s backing from Trump and his actions as attorney general.

Newsom’s news: California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is launching a new PAC to spend money and organize in “states where freedom is most under attack,” per Politico.