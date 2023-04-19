Eyes on 2024: Santos isn’t on the Trump train — not officially

Amid the endorsement hubbub, there’s one lawmaker who apparently hasn’t yet endorsed former President Donald Trump, despite some signaling otherwise — New York Republican Rep. George Santos.

While Santos tweeted supportively about Trump’s chances of winning the 2024 presidential campaign (“Donald J. Trump will be the 47th POTUS”), his campaign tells NBC News that they don’t consider that an endorsement.

“The congressman has always been a supporter, but he’s not in the business of giving endorsements,” Santos’ campaign replied when asked by NBC News whether the tweet, or any other comments, mean the embattled congressman has endorsed Trump’s 2024 bid.

Santos is clearly a supporter — he briefly showed up to the pro-Trump protest earlier this month outside Trump’s arraignment, he regularly speaks fawningly of Trump, and he’s spoken about attending speeches at the Capitol preceding the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

But he’s not officially in Trump’s corner, per his campaign. That might make his road to re-election even lonelier — the congressman announced this week he’d run again, but had just $25,000 left in his campaign account at the end of March.

In other campaign news …

Asa’s pitch: NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard caught up with former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson as he campaigned in Iowa after launching his presidential run, where they discussed how Hutchinson plans to take on Trump, as well as his views on abortion, the role of government, and the war in Ukraine.

Sununu’s pitch: New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu has not jumped into the presidential race, but he’s sounding more like a candidate. During an appearance on CNN Tuesday, Sununu knocked Trump, saying he “got very little done” even when Republicans controlled Congress, adding, “I think I could do the job.”

DeSantis hits the road: DeSantis is making his first public trip to South Carolina Wednesday, crossing off another early primary state.

Behind the scenes: The New York Times profiles Susie Wiles, who used to lead DeSantis’ political operation but is now “perhaps the most significant voice inside Mr. Trump’s third presidential campaign.” (Who else knew she’s Pat Summerall’s daughter?)

Book report: Former Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney is releasing a memoir in November titled “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning” as she weighs a run for president, per NBC’s Hillyard.

Vote for me, maybe?: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez visited New Hampshire on Monday as he weighs a run for president, giving out his personal cell phone number, per WMUR.

On the air: Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry placed his first TV ad buy of the governor’s race, reserving $98,000 on the airwaves, per AdImpact. Landry, who has been endorsed by the state Republican Party, is also the most well-funded candidate in the race, according to new campaign finance reports analyzed by the Associated Press.

Self-funding success: Politico reports on how former U.N. Ambassador turned Kentucky GOP gubernatorial hopeful Kelly Craft has transformed the primary race due to millions in self-funding.

Staffer saga: Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has let go of a campaign staffer after Fox News reported that the staffer wrote on social media that Trump should be hanged.

He’s running: Former Biden aide Gabe Amo is running in the special election in Rhode Island’s 1st District.

Guess who’s back: Former GOP Rep. Marlin Stutzman is launching a run for his old House seat, now that GOP Rep Jim Banks is vacating the seat to run for Senate, per the AP.