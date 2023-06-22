Eyes on 2024: Schiff tries to leverage censure in his Senate race

House Republicans voted to censure California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff Wednesday for his criticism of Trump during the Russia investigation in the early years of the former president’s term. And now that the censure no longer includes an eye-popping fine, the move could ultimately help bolster the argument the Democrat has been making in his bid for Senate in a crowded race to replace the retiring Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Schiff’s sent at least five email fundraising appeals related to the censure since Tuesday, and at least 23 since late May. And as the Los Angeles Times reports, the Democrat has called the censure a “badge of honor.”

“Roosevelt said you can judge a person by the enemies they make,” Schiff told the paper. “By that standard, I’m doing pretty damn well.”

One of those email fundraising appeals notes how “As McCarthy read out the resolution, my Democratic colleagues stood beside me and had my back” and all voted against the censure. It’s the kind of party solidarity and publicity that Schiff is likely hoping he can leverage as he argues that he, not California Reps. Katie Porter or Barbara Lee, is the best Democrat to succeed Feinstein.

In other campaign news…

DOJ divide: Hunter Biden’s plea deal has highlighted deepening a political divide over the justice system and whether the Justice Department acts independently, NBC News’ Peter Nicholas, Katherine Doyle with Scott Wong report.

About Mace: Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., who sharply criticized Trump after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol but later showed up to Trump Tower to praise him after he endorsed her primary opponent, told Politico she is “willing to bury the hatchet” and did not rule out endorsing Trump in the GOP presidential primary.

Wall Street ally: Wall Street executive Omeed Malik is supporting Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., CNBC’s Brian Schwartz reports.

New day for Newsom: Politico unpacks the shift in Biden World regarding California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has become a key ally to the president.

Fore: The Washington Post reports that the chair of the University of Florida Board of Trustees loaned Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a golf simulator for the Governor’s Mansion and let him use his private plane at least a dozen times.

Not on the bingo card: Bloomberg reports that 2016 Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein is running activist and academic Cornel West’s presidential bid.

Virginia is for primaries: Tuesday’s primaries in Virginia set up key battles for November, which could provide some clues for 2024. NBC News’ Adam Edelman details four takeaways from the contests. GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s team also took a victory lap with all of his preferred candidates who faced competitive primaries prevailing on Tuesday. Also in Virginia’ three progressive prosecutors fended off primary challengers, per NBC News’ Scott Bland.

South Carolina is for late primaries: NBC News’ Henry J. Gomez and Matt Dixon report on how the South Carolina Republicans’ decision to schedule a late primary at the end of February could have an impact on the presidential primary field.

Cleared: Georgia authorities cleared election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea ArShaye Moss, of wrongdoing during the 2020 presidential election, saying claims that they participated in election fraud were “unsubstantiated and found to have no merit,” per NBC News’ Jane C. Timm. Trump has targeted both women and perpetuated those false claims.

Fired up and ready to go: Politico reports on how former President Barack Obama has been taking meetings with rising House Democrats like New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill.

More on message: The GOP firm OnMessage Inc. is adding four new partners: Stu Sandler, who recently served as the National Republican Senatorial Committee’s political director; pollster Nathan Klein, a former head of the NRSC’s independent expenditure arm; and OnMessage alums Jordan Shaw, former chief of staff to Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Jacquie Brown, who served as the firm’s media director and has worked for the Republican National Committee.