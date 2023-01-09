Eyes on 2024: The Senate scramble

The new year is less than 10 days old, and the scramble for the Senate has already begun.

In Michigan, Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s retirement opens up a pivotal seat on the map in a state where Democrats have a deep bench.

A handful of Democrats are considering running, including Rep. Debbie Dingell, who said on MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian Reports Sunday that she hasn’t ruled out a bid. But Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson seemed to throw cold water on the idea of running for Senate during Friday’s Meet the Press NOW, saying: “My eyes are focused actually on 2024, not as a candidate, but as someone who will be working to protect the voice and the vote of every citizen in our state.”

In California, where the specter of Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s possible retirement looms large, Politico reports that five Democrats familiar with the plans of Democratic Rep. Katie Porter say she’s considering a bid, as are fellow Reps. Barbara Lee and Adam Schiff.

And in Missouri, Democrat Lucas Kunce is running again, announcing a bid Friday against Republican Sen. Josh Hawley that focused primarily on criticizing Hawley for his conduct at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In other 2024 news…

Noem continues to consider bid: During a Fox News interview, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said that it’s “fair to say” she’s not ruling out a presidential bid but that “politics changes quickly.”

Kemp emerges from election a key face in non-Trump GOP: The Associated Press writes how Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s 2022 race could provide a blueprint for Republicans trying to chart a path forward without relying on former President Donald Trump. Kemp “hasn’t ruled out running for the U.S. Senate in 2026 or even seeking the White House,” the AP reports.

99 problems, but being a member-elect ain’t one: Now that the GOP leadership debate is over, New York Republican Rep. George Santos has officially been sworn in with the rest of the House. But Santos continues to face mounting investigations related to revelations he exaggerated his background.

Wanting Boebert to take it down a notch: The Associated Press spoke with constituents of Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert about her brash style, and with the congresswoman, who said she wants to be “more focused on delivering the policies I ran on than owning the left.”

It’s official: Nebraska Republican Sen. Ben Sasse has officially stepped down from the Senate, leaving the decision to replace him with newly inaugurated Gov. Jim Pillen before next year’s special election.