Eyes on 2024: A sneak peak at the new Trump, DeSantis book "Swamp Monsters"

Want to learn more about the clash that’s defining the battle for the future of the Republican Party? NBC News senior national politics reporter Matt Dixon has you covered.

First Read has a first look at the cover of Dixon’s new book — Swamp Monsters: Trump vs. DeSantis-the Greatest Show on Earth (or at Least in Florida) — ahead of its Jan. 9, 2024 publication. And we caught up with Matt for a brief Q+A about what he’s found in his reporting (note: the Q+A has been lightly edited for clarity).

"Swamp Monsters: Trump vs. DeSantis-the Greatest Show on Earth (or at Least in Florida)" Hachette Book Group

FIRST READ: Just how pivotal was Trump’s endorsement of DeSantis in the 2018 Florida gubernatorial primary in helping him upset the favorite and set him on his path to where he is now?

MATT DIXON: It’s hard to overstate. I think there are pockets of DeSantis World that will tell you he would have won without Trump’s help, but they are very much the minority. Maybe they are right, but without question, DeSantis spiked in the polls after the endorsement, and there is no way he wins the GOP primary in such dominating fashion without Trump.

FR: This wasn’t simply an endorsement, it was a full on embrace of the Trump brand, the ‘Build the Wall’ ad typifying that dynamic. How much was DeSantis a true believer, and how much of this embrace do you think was based on political expediency?

MD: This was the most interesting part of the reporting process. On the surface, it seemed the two were very close for years. But it was not always as it seemed. We found never-before-reported examples, going back to the very beginning of the relationship, that showed some tension from the start.

FR: Trump and DeSantis are two men who rely deeply on their family for counsel. For those who remember Ivanka Trump serving in the White House with Jared Kushner, with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump playing key outside roles during the Trump presidency, how pivotal is the role that Casey DeSantis plays in DeSantis’ political orbit?

MD: She is not just an adviser, but THE adviser. Over their time in office, she has had a hand in most major strategic decision-making processes, and was even the point-person early in the administration for firing staffers at the Republican Party of Florida to stock it with DeSantis loyalists. The book really captures this, and offers some colorful examples of this dynamic.

FR: The issue of Covid is one issue that DeSantis has started to use as a cudgel against Trump. Can you talk a bit about how the DeSantis campaign sees this as a contrast with Trump, how the governor feels his handling of the pandemic will play in the primary and if they’re concerned about how the message might play in the general election.

MD: For DeSantis, pandemic messaging is a huge part of his strategy for trying to take on Trump. The former president [elevated] Anthony Fauci and expedited vaccine development, which in the current Republican Party should be killers. But, so far, nothing DeSantis has tried has made a dent in Trump’s overwhelming support from the Republican base. There is a feeling that many people, even Republican primary voters, no longer fixate on the pandemic as much as DeSantis’ messaging does. His message is perfectly calibrated to where conservatives were during the height of the pandemic, but that has, so far, not paid off.

FR: Did you come across any big surprises in the course of reporting out the book?

MD: Absolutely! I came across many, and I can’t wait for people to buy the book and read about them.

In other campaign news…

Campaign clean-up: The DeSantis campaign is working to reassure donors and activists as he has struggled to gain traction in national polls, sending a memo earlier this month laying out its strategy as “focusing on the early states, refusing to give up on New Hampshire, not yet investing in “Super Tuesday” battlegrounds, zeroing in on DeSantis’ biography and sowing doubts about his competitors — particularly Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.,” NBC News’ Dasha Burns, Matt Dixon, Jonathan Allen and Allan Smith write in their exclusive report on the memo.

The debate about debates: DeSantis criticized former President Donald Trump, who has suggested he might skip the first primary debate, saying in an interview on a conservative radio program that “nobody’s entitled to this nomination.”

Speaking of debates: Eight GOP presidential candidates are one step closer to qualifying for the first primary debate, garnering enough support in a national poll from Morning Consult that does meet the RNC’s polling requirements, according to a person familiar with debate criteria.

Captain America: Former Marvel Entertainment chairman Ike Perlmutter plans to make a “meaningful” donation to support Trump’s presidential campaign, a spokesman told CNBC.

Senate race cash: Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego’s Senate campaign announced Thursday that it raised $3.1 million in the second fundraising quarter, per a press release. And Politico reports that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has not yet announced if he is running for re-election, raised $1.3 million from April through June. (As a reminder, fundraising reports are due to the Federal Election Commission on Saturday.)

Beg-ing for votes (again): Alaska Republican Nick Begich announced Thursday that he is making another run for his state’s at-large House seat.