Eyes on 2024: Trump back in campaign mode

Former President Donald Trump was quick to switch to campaign mode after his arraignment on Tuesday, visiting Cafe Versailles in Miami — a well-known Cuban restaurant and frequent campaign stop — and then heading to Bedminster, N.J., to address his supporters.

“They want to take away my freedom, because I will never let them take away your freedoms. They want to silence me because I will never let them silence you,” Trump said per NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard, Dan Gallo and Jake Traylor, later adding, “Nov. 5, 2024, justice will take back our country and we will make America great again.”

Hillyard also spoke to Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung after the event, who said that Trump will not appear at a political event until June 24, when he will address the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s policy conference, but the former president will appear on Fox News on Monday and conduct local radio interviews.

Cheung said Trump’s post-arraignment event shows that Trump will “keep campaigning” and that the indictment “won’t stop him.”

“What did the other candidates do today? Do we know? We know where Trump was,” Cheung said, adding, “There’s no oxygen for the other candidates.”

In other campaign news…

Mum’s the word: President Joe Biden and his top aides have “ordered” the Democratic National Committee and his re-election campaign not to comment on Trump’s indictment, Politico reports.

Saying no to No Labels: The Washington Post reports that a group of Democrats, including former senators and Biden allies like former White House chief of Staff Ron Klain, are meeting with anti-Trump Republicans about how to counter a possible third-party No Labels presidential bid.

Outside the courthouse: Entrepreneur and presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy took advantage of the attention on Trump’s arraignment, holding a press conference outside of the courthouse where he called on the rest of the presidential field to commit to pardoning Trump if he is convicted.

Burgum’s buddies: North Dakota GOP Gov. Doug Burgum picked up his first congressional endorsements on Tuesday, with both of the state’s GOP senators — John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer — saying they are backing Burgum’s presidential bid.

Grand jury gamble: Nevada’s state GOP chairman Michael McDonald, and the party’s vice chairman, Jim DeGraffenreid, were spotted entering a federal courthouse in D.C. on Tuesday where a grand jury is investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol and Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, NBC News’ Natasha Korecki, Ryan J. Reilly, Victoria Ebner and Katherine Doyle report.

Navigating Trump: Kentucky GOP Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who has been endorsed by Trump, side-stepped questions about Trump’s legal issues as he campaigns for governor. Cameron told reporters that “Kentuckians have concerns about the weaponization of government power,” per the Associated Press.

‘Lose Cruz’: Democrats are launching a super PAC aimed at countering Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz’s re-election, NBC News’ Jane C. Timm reports.