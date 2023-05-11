Eyes on 2024: Trump backers stand by him after sexual abuse verdict

One day after a jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, Trump mocked his accuser and suggested the verdict actually helps him politically.

Trump said during Wednesday night’s CNN town hall there “aren’t too many” voters who would find the verdict disqualifying, adding, “Because my poll numbers just came out [and] they went up,” NBC News’ Allan Smith reports. (It’s not clear what poll numbers Trump was referencing).

The verdict certainly hasn’t hurt his support among some of his backers on Capitol Hill.

“I don’t think it changes his support. It definitely doesn’t change my support for him at all,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told NBC News.

“I think it’s actually ridiculous what’s happened to him,” Mullin added, suggesting that Trump could never get a fair trial in “a liberal state,” referencing that the trial took place in New York.

Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, said he “absolutely” stands by his Trump endorsement and called the civil trial a “witch hunt.”

“This election is about policy, not personalities,” Williams said.

Trump’s announced presidential primary opponents have also been hesitant to criticize Trump following the verdict, except for former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley said “I’m not going to get into that” when asked to respond to the verdict during an interview with Hugh Hewitt.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has been weighing another run for president, did directly criticize Trump, saying “this kind of conduct is unacceptable for somebody that we call a leader and wanting to take leadership again.”

The verdict may ultimately hurt Trump if he becomes the nominee, but NBC News’ Jonathan Allen writes that many Republicans — both those who support Trump and those who oppose him – believe “the smart money is on Trump escaping unharmed within the GOP or even getting a boost.”

In other campaign news…

Biden’s pitch: President Joe Biden traveled to a swing House district in New York on Wednesday to push Republicans to raise the debt limit. During his speech Biden described the district’s GOP congressman, Mike Lawler, a top Democratic target next year, as “the kind of Republican I was used to dealing with.” NBC News’ Mike Memoli reports that Lawler was later asked if he might use the president’s comments in a campaign ad next year, and the congressman smirked and said, “We’ll see what happens.”

What’s new in DeSantisland?: Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new immigration billWednesday that includes beefing up E-Verify, barring undocumented residents from being admitted to the state bar, and banning ID cards for people who can’t prove their citizenship.

Hunting for Hunter: House Republicans held a press conference “alleging that relatives of the president engaged in business with foreign nationals without detailing evidence of any crime,” NBC News’ Summer Concepcion and Sarah Fitzpatrick report.

Lewandowski on Team Vivek?: Politico reports that Corey Lewandowski, who managed Trump’s 2016 campaign, has discussed joining a super PAC backing GOP presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy.

Breaking with Biden: Texas Democratic Rep. Colin Allred, who is running for Senate, sharply criticized the Biden administration in a statement Wednesday, saying the administration “has fallen short on getting Texas border communities the support they need” with Title 42 set to expire, per NBC News’ Julie Tsirkin.

Craft transgender comment draws flack: Kentucky gubernatorial hopeful Kelly Craft’s recent comment that “we will not have transgenders in our school system” drew criticism from LGBTQ activists.