Eyes on 2024: Trump supporters unfazed by GOP debate

The eight candidates who sparred in the GOP debate still face the tough challenge of chipping away at Trump’s lead in the race. And none of them seemed to move the needle among a few of Trump’s supporters who tuned in on Wednesday night.

NBC News’ Shaq Brewster watched the debate with a group of two-time Trump voters in Waukesha, Wis.. Asked to raise their hand if the debate made them interested in a candidate other than Trump, all four voters kept their hands down.

When asked who surprised them the most, one voter mentioned Scott, but clung to Trump as his top choice in the primary.

“He’d be a good running mate,” the voter said when asked whether Scott had risen to be one of his top candidates.

Another voter, Mike Benfield, told Brewster he was most impressed with Ramaswamy.

“He says what the Americans are basically thinking,” Benfield said.

Still, Benfield plans to support Trump’s campaign next year.

“100%, regardless,” he said.

In other campaign news…

On the airwaves: The New York Times delves into the state of the GOP primary ad wars, breaking down Trump messaging, top spenders and key themes.

Biden’s bet: Biden is betting voters will start to feel the benefits of his economic policies, bolstering his re-election. But voters in Reno, Nev., were divided over whether they’re personally feeling those benefits, NBC News’ Peter Alexander, Elyse Perlmutter-Gumbiner, Grace Jaworski and Megan Lebowitz report.

No Florida men: Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is skipping the state party’s Statesman’s Dinner next month to fundraise for his presidential campaign, leaving the state party without the two top Florida Republicans in attendance. Former President Donald Trump was never formally invited because DeSantis had been expected to be the main speaker, NBC News’ Matt Dixon reports.

Ramaswa-money: GOP donor and tech entrepreneur David Sachs met with Vivek Ramaswamy last week, Puck reports.

Rally wariness: Some Trump supporters are concerned that a rally planned for Thursday in Atlanta to support Trump as he surrenders to a Fulton County jail could be an FBI setup, NBC News’ Ryan Reilly reports.

Hoosier showdown: GOP Rep. Jim Banks’ Senate run got a boost during the GOP debate, with the conservative group launching an ad on Fox News supporting his bid. Banks did pick up a primary opponent on Wednesday, with egg farmer John Rust, who is openly gay, jumping into the race.