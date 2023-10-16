Eyes on 2024: Trump tops rivals in fundraising

The latest fundraising reports filed Sunday show that Trump’s rivals are also struggling to catch up to the GOP frontrunner when it comes to cash.

Trump’s stockpile dwarfed his primary opponents, leaving him with much more money to spend. Here’s how much each candidate raised during the third quarter, which spanned from July through September, and how much their campaigns had on hand as of Sept. 30:

Trump: $24.5 million raised, $37.5 million cash on hand

Ron DeSantis: $11.2 million raised, $12.3 million cash on hand

Nikki Haley: $8.24 million raised, $11.6 million cash on hand

Vivek Ramaswamy: $7.4 million raised, $4.25 million cash on hand

Tim Scott: $4.6 million raised, $13.3 million cash on hand

Chris Christie: $3.8 million raised, $3.9 million cash on hand

Doug Burgum: $3.4 million raised, $2.3 million cash on hand

Larry Elder: $970,000 raised, $245,000 cash on hand

Asa Hutchinson: $667,000 raised, $325,000 cash on hand

Trump’s campaign is poised to continue to dominate fundraising, thanks to his small-dollar operation that he can continue to tap throughout the campaign. Just 4% of Trump’s campaign haul came from donors who have given the maximum primary contribution of $3,300, per an NBC News analysis of his filing.

Meanwhile, more than 40% of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ total came from donors who maxed out, meaning he can’t go back to them for more money. Scott and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, each saw more than 30% of their hauls come from donors who have given the maximum contribution.

The fundraising reports also showed some campaigns in dire straits, including former Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign, which is racking up debt. Trump’s rivals are also encouraging donors to get off the sidelines before it is too late to stop Trump, per the New York Times.

On the Democratic side, Biden’s campaign continues to stockpile cash for the general election, raising $24.8 million in the third quarter and ending September with $32.1 million in his campaign account.

Read more about the fundraising reports, including what they reveal about staff and how they compare to past presidential campaigns, on NBCNews.com.

In other campaign news …

Israel politics on the right: Republican candidates and voters are split over the U.S. response to Israel, per NBC’s Jonathan Allen. Over the weekend, DeSantis said the U.S. should not accept refugees from Gaza, saying “they are all antisemitic.”

Israel politics on the left: NBC’s Alex Seitz-Wald details how the war in Israel is causing a reckoning on the left over support for Israel, writing, “That long-stifled debate is now spilling into public view in heated and sometimes ugly ways, dividing Democrats and exposing what some say is antisemitism that has been allowed to fester on the left for years.”

Party time: The New York Times details how Trump’s campaign has worked behind the scenes with party officials, “seeking to twist the primary and delegate rules in their favor.” One of those states is Nevada, where the state party is holding a caucus in defiance of a law that calls for a primary. DeSantis plans to participate in the caucus, per the Times. But Pence is participating in the primary, per the Nevada Independent, meaning he won’t be able to win delegates.

Biden vs. Boebert: Biden’s trip to Colorado on Monday will take him to GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s district, where the controversial congresswoman narrowly won re-election last year.

On the airwaves: The liberal group Climate Power is planning to spend $80 million on ads to boost Biden, per the New York Times.

Manchin watch: In West Virginia, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin predicted the “downfall of our country,” due to the two-party system as he considers running for president as an independent, or with a third party, the AP reports.

Chaos among GOP fundraisers: The House speaker fight has led some GOP donors to reevaluate which House lawmakers will receive their donations, CNBC’s Brian Schwartz reports.

Abortion politics: As Virginia Republicans coalesce around GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposal for a 15-week abortion ban, on Democratic group alleges that some state legislative candidates have previously advocated for stricter bans, NBC’s Adam Edelman reports. The news comes as Democrats pour another $200,000 into the state’s legislative elections.