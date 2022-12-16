Eyes on 2024: Trump's busy Thursday

Thursday brought some NFTs (News From Trump) — a policy announcement, a polling announcement and a product announcement.

After teasing a “major announcement” on Wednesday to come the following day, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform a “major announcement” hawking NFT trading cards of him in various poses (think: superhero, sheriff and in front of a stock chart donning a hat that says “Dow”).

But all the discussion about Trump’s digital trading cards overshadowed the other news that came out Thursday that had more to do with his campaign.

First, Trump lashed out at the bevy of polls showing him with low favorability marks or trailing Republicans like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, declaring on social media that “Great polling has just come out on me versus various others, including Biden,” and criticizing polling from “most others in the LameStream Media”

Then, Trump released a six-minute video outlining what he’s calling his “free speech platform” — which includes making changes to Section 230, limiting federal funding going toward attempts to label speech “disinformation” and calling for a new DOJ “investigation of all parties involved in the new online censorship regime.”

And according to NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard, Trump also is planning small “policy events” early next year before holding more traditional rallies.

In other 2024 news:

Lunch talk: House Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi both believe Biden should run for re-election, they told CNN in a joint interview over lunch at a Chinese restaurant on Capitol Hill.

Live first or die: New Hampshire’s congressional delegation wrote an op-ed in the Boston Globe calling for Democrats to keep the state’s spot as the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Sinema’s step: Arizona Sen. Kysrten Sinema filed a new statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission as an independent. In other Sinema news, Slate appears to have found her Facebook Marketplace and purchased a pair of shoes from her.

Richmond rally-around: Democrats in Virginia are coalescing behind state Sen. Jennifer McClellan ahead of Tuesday’s firehouse primary.

Nebraska Senate: The Associated Press reports that some Nebraska Republicans don’t think it’s a good idea for incoming Gov. Jim Pillen to appoint outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts to GOP Sen. Ben Sasse’s Senate seat.