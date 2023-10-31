Eyes on 2024: Why Trump’s decision to skip debates hasn’t hurt him

Former President Donald Trump’s decision to skip the GOP primary debates hasn’t hurt his standing in the race, and a new Iowa survey helps explain why.

In the latest NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll, 57% of likely Iowa GOP caucusgoers say it does not matter to them if Trump attends at least one debate before the caucuses on Jan. 15. That includes an overwhelming majority of Trump supporters.

Meanwhile, 42% likely GOP caucusgoers say Trump should participate in at least one debate before the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses, including 60% of those who are supporting a candidate other than Trump.

Trump is planning to once again hold a counterprogramming event during next week’s debate on Nov. 8, which NBC News is hosting.

Other candidates are gearing up for the debate stage. Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy told reporters in Iowa on Monday that he would attend the debate, noting he decided to do so “in light of knowing that the field would be thinned down,” an apparent reference to former Vice President Mike Pence’s decision to end his campaign, per NBC’s Alex Tabet.

Ramaswamy also detailed his pre-debate rituals, per NBC’s Jillian Frankel, which include a workout and a meal he enjoys, like enchiladas.

In other campaign news…

Mr. Write (In): President Joe Biden won’t be on the New Hampshire primary ballot since the state did not comply with the Democratic National Committee’s push to move the Granite State primary later in the calendar. But a group of Biden supporters are launching a campaign to encourage voters to write in the president’s name, per the Washington Post.

Trump’s own age issue: The New York Times details how Trump “has had a string of unforced gaffes, garble and general disjointedness” in recent campaign events, even as he mocks Biden’s age. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis even said Trump has “lost the zip on his fastball” and that “it’s sad to see.”

Colorado court: A trial began Monday in a case related to Trump’s standing on the Colorado ballot, with plaintiffs arguing that Trump should not be allowed on the ballot due to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot

Gearing up: The New Jersey Globe reports that Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s wife, Tammy Murphy, is expected to file to run for Senate “in the next few days.”

Boebert’s challenge: The Associated Press delves into Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert’s re-election bid after winning a second term by a razor-thin margin last year.

Say goodbye to the bike lapel pin: Oregon Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer won’t run for re-election, Politico reports, after nearly 30 years serving his district in Congress.

Show Me a primary: St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell ended his Senate campaign on Monday, deciding instead to launch a primary challenge against Democratic Rep. Cori Bush, per the Associated Press.

Congressman vs. Congressman: Due to Alabama’s redrawn congressional map, GOP Reps. Barry Moore and Jerry Carl are set to compete head-to-head in the Republican primary in the state’s 1st District, CNN reports.

What’s changed in Virginia? Ahead of Virginia’s legislative elections next week, competing forces show that a lot has changed since GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s election two years ago, but much remains the same, too.