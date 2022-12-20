Eyes on 2024: VA Democrats hold primary to replace McEachin

Voters are voting in Virginia — at least, Democratic ones.

Tuesday is the day Democrats will choose their nominee in the 4th Congressional District, the Democratic-leaning seat that the late former Rep. Donald McEachin, D-Va., represented until his death late last month.

Four Democrats qualified for the ballot, with the top candidates expected to be state Sens. Jennifer McClellan and Joseph Morrissey. Many Democrats in Virginia and across the country have coalesced around McClellan’s candidacy — she’s backed by EMILY’s List, NARAL, Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — as some Democrats look to prevent a rise by the controversial Morrissey.

Republicans already made their choice — Leon Benjamin, a Richmond minister who was the party’s nominee last cycle too — ahead of February’s special general election.