Eyes on 2024: Next week’s test for abortion politics

There will be multiple races to watch next week to get a sense of how abortion is reshaping our politics ahead of 2024, including the Kentucky governor’s race.

Virginia’s legislative races are arguably the biggest test of abortion on the ballot, writes NBC’s Chuck Todd.

There is also a clear test for abortion in Ohio, a traditional presidential battleground that has shifted towards Republicans in recent election cycles (Trump won it by 8 percentage points in 2020). Ohio will also host a competitive Senate election next year.

NBC News’ Adam Edelman and Henry J. Gomez break down the latest on next week’s vote, where voters will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to protect the right to an abortion up until fetal viability.

They report that groups supporting the measure, dubbed Issue 1, have outspent groups opposing the amendment on the airwaves. But proponents caution that there are some “warning signs,” including confusion over the ballot.

Read more about the Ohio vote on NBCNews.com.

In other campaign news …

Biden’s bad news: President Joe Biden’s staunch support for Israel could be costing him votes among Muslim and Arab American communities in key swing states, NBC News’ Alex Seitz-Wald and Natasha Korecki report.

Doug’s decision: The New York Times explores why North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is staying in the Republican presidential primary, even as he struggles to break through in polling as he’s sunk millions of his own money into the race.

Vivek’s take: Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy has three different messages on the Israel-Hamas war, and they differ based on his audience, NBC News’ Alex Tabet reports.

Facing off: Ramaswamy is facing off Wednesday against California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna in a “Future of America Debate” at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

Ballot fight: Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, attempting to block an effort to keep him off the state’s ballot next year over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot.

Knock, knock, who’s there? This dispatch from northern Virginia details how GOP grassroots groups are looking to mobilize voters in key legislative races ahead of next week’s elections.

The check is in the mail: On the other side of the aisle, a group backed by Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is giving a combined $250,000 to four Democrats in competitive state Senate races and the Virginia Democratic Party.