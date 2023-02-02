Federal campaign contribution limits bumped up to $3,300 per person

The Federal Election Commission is out with new federal campaign contribution deadlines, raising the individual limit to $3,300 per candidate.

That's an increase from the maximum of $2,900 individuals could donate during the 2022 cycle (the "per election" cap treats primary and general elections as two separate elections, so individuals can ultimately donate $6,600 to a candidate across the whole election cycle).

A few other limits were substantively changed — individuals and PACs can now donate more to national party committees.

The change only affects donations to groups governed by these rules — official campaign accounts, PACs and party organizations. Individuals have long been able to donate unlimited sums to super PACs and certain non-profits that get involved in politics.