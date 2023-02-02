IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The U.S. Capitol
Federal campaign contribution limits bumped up to $3,300 per person

The Federal Election Commission issued the new contribution limits for the 2024 cycle.

By Ben Kamisar

The Federal Election Commission is out with new federal campaign contribution deadlines, raising the individual limit to $3,300 per candidate.

That's an increase from the maximum of $2,900 individuals could donate during the 2022 cycle (the "per election" cap treats primary and general elections as two separate elections, so individuals can ultimately donate $6,600 to a candidate across the whole election cycle).

A few other limits were substantively changed — individuals and PACs can now donate more to national party committees.

The change only affects donations to groups governed by these rules — official campaign accounts, PACs and party organizations. Individuals have long been able to donate unlimited sums to super PACs and certain non-profits that get involved in politics.

