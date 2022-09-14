Fetterman and Oz agree to late October debate

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, D-Penn., has agreed to one debate against his opponent in the state's U.S. Senate race

The debate will take place on October 25 and will be hosted by Nexstar Television. It will be broadcast across the state.

Republican Mehmet Oz, Fetterman's opponent, originally proposed five debates beginning in early September.

Fetterman did not commit to any debates until last week, when he promised to announce a date later, although he had signaled his openness to a debate in August.

Fetterman is recovering from a stroke he suffered in May that he says led to difficulties with hearing and speech.

He's been under pressure from Oz to debate for weeks, and in the absence of a debate schedule, the Oz campaign started questioning Fetterman's mental acuity and alleging that Fetterman was shying away from a debate because he still suffers lasting stroke symptoms that could impact his performance as a senator.

In the last few days, Fetterman also received pressure from other places, like writer Kyle Sammin in a Philadelphia Inquirer op-ed, who wrote, "The Oz team was absolutely correct to raise the question of their opponent’s cognitive fitness."

The Washington Post's editorial board also pushed Fetterman to debate, writing this week, "Mr. Fetterman is asking voters for a six-year contract without giving them enough information to make sound judgments about whether he’s up for such a demanding job."

The Post also pointed out that Pennsylvania voters are allowed to vote by mail beginning on September 19, meaning that many could vote before they see Oz and Fetterman's debate at the end of October.