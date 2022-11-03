IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A voter casts their ballot at a drop box at Philadelphia city hall on Oct. 24, 2022.
Fetterman-Oz Senate race is now a dead heat

Multiple polls released over last 48 hours show a tight contest.

By Mark Murray

At least four different polls released over the last 48 hours tell the same story about Pennsylvania’s key Senate race with five days until Election. 

The contest is a dead heat after last week’s debate — or close to it. 

As reported earlier, a Monmouth poll conducted Oct. 27-31 found 48% Pennsylvania voters saying they definitely or probably will vote for Democrat John Fetterman, versus 44% saying they’ll definitely/probably vote for Republican Mehmet Oz. 

And another poll via Muhlenberg College — conducted mostly (though not entirely) after the debate — had Fetterman and Oz tied at 47%-47% among likely voters, a change from its September poll when Fetterman was ahead by 5 points, 49%-44%. 

Now come new polls, including Fox News (showing Fetterman at 45%, Oz at 42% among registered voters) and a USA Today/Suffolk poll (Fetterman 47%, Oz 45% among likely voters).

Looking at the totality of Pennsylvania Senate polls — including those that don’t meet NBC News’ standards — the FiveThirtyEight average of the race now has the two candidates separated by less than 1 point, after Fetterman’s clear lead since September. 

So it’s close. 

And Senate control, as we noted earlier, likely hangs in the balance.

Mark Murray is a senior political editor at NBC News.