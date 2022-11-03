Fetterman-Oz Senate race is now a dead heat

At least four different polls released over the last 48 hours tell the same story about Pennsylvania’s key Senate race with five days until Election.

The contest is a dead heat after last week’s debate — or close to it.

As reported earlier, a Monmouth poll conducted Oct. 27-31 found 48% Pennsylvania voters saying they definitely or probably will vote for Democrat John Fetterman, versus 44% saying they’ll definitely/probably vote for Republican Mehmet Oz.

And another poll via Muhlenberg College — conducted mostly (though not entirely) after the debate — had Fetterman and Oz tied at 47%-47% among likely voters, a change from its September poll when Fetterman was ahead by 5 points, 49%-44%.

Now come new polls, including Fox News (showing Fetterman at 45%, Oz at 42% among registered voters) and a USA Today/Suffolk poll (Fetterman 47%, Oz 45% among likely voters).

Looking at the totality of Pennsylvania Senate polls — including those that don’t meet NBC News’ standards — the FiveThirtyEight average of the race now has the two candidates separated by less than 1 point, after Fetterman’s clear lead since September.

So it’s close.

And Senate control, as we noted earlier, likely hangs in the balance.