The first GOP debate — by the numbers

The most oft-repeated name in the first debate of the Republican presidential primary was former President Donald Trump — and he wasn't even there.

His name was invoked by moderators and candidates 23 times, according to an NBC News analysis, including a debate-high six times by former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. The moderators also mentioned Trump's name six times, and former Vice President Pence and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie each had five mentions of Trump's name.

Here are some other notable numbers from last night's debate: