Five ads that define Tuesday's primaries

Tomorrow, voters will head to the polls for runoff elections in Alabama and Georgia, as well as primary elections in Virginia and Washington D.C. For those in need of a quick primer, here are five ads that help define the key dynamics in some of the top contests.

Katie Britt touts a coveted endorsement

In Alabama's Senate race, the last GOP candidates left standing are former Senate aide Katie Britt and Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala. The two advanced to a runoff last month, after which former President Donald Trump endorsed Britt.

Trump had originally endorsed Brooks last year, but rescinded the endorsement in March.

In an ad out shortly after Trump's announcement, Britt touted the endorsement and said she was "honored" to receive it.

Evans attacks McCormick as a "RINO"

In a contentious ad in Georgia's 6th District that features a real rhinoceros, Trump-backed lawyer Jake Evans labeled his runoff opponent, doctor Rich McCormick, a RINO, or Republican In Name Only.

Evans leans into his endorsement from the former president in the ad, and tries to frame McCormick on the wrong side of culture war issues.

A Navy veteran seeks to flip Virginia-02

Jennifer Kiggans, a Navy veteran and Virginia state senator, is seeking the Republican nomination in Virginia's 2nd District and the opportunity to unseat Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria.

Kiggans has raised over $1 million so far, but she still has to clear a primary before she can face Luria in November.

In this ad, Kiggans is boosted by the conservative Winning for Women Action Fund, which launched a six-figure ad campaign this month to help Kiggans win the primary.

The race to flip a Georgia Democratic seat

Back in Georgia, Army veteran Jeremy Hunt and state Air National Guardsman Chris West are in a runoff for the chance to face Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop this fall.

Despite still needing to edge out his GOP opponent Hunt attacks Bishop directly in one recent ad, as he talks to a farmer about rising costs and supply chain issues. Hunt asks the farmer, "What are Joe Biden and Sanford Bishop doing about it?" The farmer answers, "Not a damn thing."

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser seeks another term

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, is seeking another term. She faces multiple primary challengers, including two city council members.

In this ad, Bowser praises D.C. and talks about how much she loves the city, highlighting her spats with Trump when he was still in the White House.