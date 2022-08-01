Five ads that define Tuesday's primaries

Ahead of tomorrow's primary contests in Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona, Kansas, Washington and Missouri, here are five ads that caught our attention in those states:

1. Former President Donald Trump endorses Blake Masters

In Arizona's contentious Republican primary for Senate, Blake Masters won Trump's coveted endorsement in July. Then the former president taped a direct-to-camera appeal, telling Arizona voters that his candidate is "a very smart guy and an America-first fighter."

Weeks later, Masters’ opponent Jim Lamon fired back, running an ad featuring Trump voters telling viewers that, “Trump made a mistake in Arizona.”

2. Kansas groups battle it out over abortion amendment

Kansas voters will be the first in the nation to vote on abortion in the post-Roe era on Tuesday when they consider changes to the state constitution.

A “no” vote would support leaving the state constitution as is, with a right to abortion enshrined in it. A “yes” vote would favor amending the constitution to place more restrictions on abortion.

Kansans for Constitutional Freedom has spent $6 million on ads encouraging people to vote "no," arguing that the amendment is "is a slippery slope for Kansas," and would let the government into people's private medical decisions.

3. Two Democratic incumbents face off in MI-11

Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens are facing each other in Tuesday's primary election. Both members of Congress have received funding from outside groups, including two groups on opposite sides of the Israel lobby.

United Democracy Project, a group affiliated with AIPAC, a pro-Israel lobby group, has run ads backing Stevens. Levin and his allies have asserted that Stevens is backed by groups who also back far-right Republicans, including some congressional Republicans who voted not to certify the 2020 election results.

UDP called Levin's attacks "despicable" in one ad.

4. Arizona's Republican gubernatorial primary gets heated

Former news anchor Kari Lake and former member of the state Board of Regents Karrin Taylor Robson are facing off in Arizona's Republican gubernatorial primary.

After Trump's endorsement of Lake, Robson has attacked Lake for being a closeted liberal, alleging in one ad that Lake, "called for donations to Planned Parenthood to protest Trump."

Robson has been endorsed by former Vice President Mike Pence and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

5. DCCC backs far-right candidate in Michigan's 3rd District

The DCCC, House Democrats' campaign arm, released an ad boosting John Gibbs, a Trump-backed candidate challenging Republican Rep. Peter Meijer in a Michigan primary.

Meijer drew ire from Trump and other Republicans when he voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol last year. In a blog post this week, Meijer denounced the DCCC's ad, highlighting Gibbs' extreme views.