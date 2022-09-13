Five ads that define Tuesday's primaries

Voters in three states -- New Hampshire, Delaware and Rhode Island -- will head to the polls Tuesday to participate in the last primaries of the 2022 election cycle.

Here are five ads that caught are eye in notable races on the ballot Tuesday:

1. Sununu's re-election bid

New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu is up for re-election this cycle, after he rejected calls from Washington Republicans to run for Senate.

In an ad ahead of the primary, in which he is running unopposed, Sununu told viewers, "Washington always finds a way to mess things up. But here in New Hampshire we’re firing on all cylinders," before his constituents start listing the successes of his first term.

2. A PAC jumps in late to attack Don Bolduc

The Republican primary to face Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan pits far right retired Brigadier Gen. Don Bolduc and more moderate state Sen. Chuck Morse against each other.

In the last two weeks ahead of the primary, a new group called White Mountain PAC booked $2.6 million worth of ads to boost Morse and blast Bolduc, telling viewers in one ad that, "Bolduc endorsed Joe Biden’s disastrous withdraw from Afghanistan and said the U. S. should team up with the Taliban."

3. "Just a woke Gen-Zer"

In New Hampshire's First District, Republicans are targeting Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas's seat in their efforts to take back the House. Right now, the more moderate candidate, a former State Department advisor named Matt Mowers, is neck and neck in polls with former Trump White House communications staffer Karoline Leavitt.

Defending Main Street Super PAC, which is linked to the GOP Main Street Partnership, released an ad saying Leavitt, who is 25 years old, "pretends she’s a conservative, but really she’s just a woke Gen-Zer."

4. Gov. Dan McKee says his opponents are "getting desparate"

Four Republicans are running in a primary for the chance to challenge Democratic Gov. Dan McKee, who hasn't faced the voters since he was elevated to his position from Lieutenant Governor in March 2021, when then-Gov. Gina Raimondo left to work in the Biden administration.

The two frontrunners in the Republican primary are Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and former CVS executive Helena Foulkes. Just last week, McKee released an ad attacking both Foulkes and Gorbea, telling viewers that both Republican candidates "are getting desperate."

5. Web3 Forward PAC jumps into Rhode Island's 2nd District

Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin is retiring at the end of his term, leaving behind an open seat in Rhode Island's 2nd District. The non-partisan Cook Political Report rates the race a Toss Up. State General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, and Sarah Morgenthau, a former employee of the federal Commerce Department, lead the Democratic primary field.

Web3Forward PAC, an outside group that supports candidates who back certain in internet regulations, has spent over $150,000 backing Magaziner. In one ad, the group told viewers, " Rhode Island Democrats stand with Seth Magaziner," and highlighted Magaziner's stance on abortion rights.