Five issues that have defined the midterms 

Candidates from both parties have fought to win over voters by focusing on issues they believe matter most to the electorate.

Some of those issues have been consistent throughout the election, such as jobs and the economy and the cost of living. But others, such as abortion, have risen to the forefront after major news events.

Here’s a look at issues that voters ranked as the top two most important facing the country in October’s NBC News poll, in order of overall importance, which have also defined the midterm elections:

1. Jobs and the economy

The economy’s uneasy rebound from the depths of Covid has been the most enduring story of the midterm cycle, although its effect on the midterms has ebbed and flowed a bit.

In the October NBC News poll, “jobs and the economy” was a top-two most important issue facing the country for 35% of registered voters, including 22% of Democrats, 37% of independents, 48% of Republicans.

GOP candidates and outside groups have largely focused their messaging on the economy, tying vulnerable Democrats to President Joe Biden. Democrats, meanwhile, have warned that Republicans want to cut entitlement spending, alleging that Social Security and Medicare will be cut if the GOP takes control of Congress.

2. Threats to democracy

Three in 10 registered voters said “threats to democracy” was among the top-two most important issues facing the country. That included 41% of Democrats, 20% of independents, 23% of Republicans.

But the exact nature of those threats varies widely by political party. In the September NBC News poll,

Democrats defined those threats as “voter suppression,” Republicans, election fraud, Trumpism, gerrymandering, government control and extremists. Republicans who were also concerned about threats to democracy raised concerns about “government control,” censorship, Democrats, President Joe Biden, political corruption, overlooking the Constitution, and an unsecured border.

3. Cost of living

Inflation has been a top issue throughout the midterms as prices have skyrocketed to the highest levels in decades, with 29% of registered voters ranking it as one of the top issues facing the country, including 13% of Democrats, 24% of independents and 16% of Republicans.

Republicans have hammered Democrats on the issue, arguing that massive spending as part of a pandemic relief package led to rising costs. Democrats, meanwhile, have sought to show voters that they understand the burden of rising prices and tout their support for the so-called Inflation Reduction Act.

4. Immigration/border

Immigration was a top-two issue for 25% of registered voters in October’s survey, including 5% of Democrats, 20% of independents and 47% of Republicans. September’s NBC poll found Republicans with a 36%-point advantage over Democrats on the handling of border security and a 17%-point edge on immigration.

Republicans have been more active in attacking Democrats in the issue, particularly in swing states such as Arizona.

5. Abortion

One-in-five registered voters in October’s survey said abortion was a top-two issue facing the country, including 32% of Democrats, 17% of independents, 10% of Republicans.

The Supreme Court’s decision to overrule Roe vs. Wade and declare that “The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion” caused the issue to spike as a top issue, but it still lags behind economic concerns. Abortion has dominated Democratic campaign ads, as the party saw the issue energize voters over the summer.

For more on these issues and other dynamics driving the midterm elections, check out the NBC News Political Unit’s Election Book.