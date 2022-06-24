Five must-watch campaign ads from this week

Candidates facing primaries Tuesday and in the coming weeks launched a slew of new ads this week, while Democrats focused on their November elections launched ads on abortion and inflation.

Here are five campaign ads that grabbed our attention:

1. Irvin targets Pritzker on crime

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin isn't waiting to win next week's GOP primary before taking on Illinois Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, launching a new ad this week attacking Pritzker on crime.

The 30-second spot highlights Pritzker's decision to commute the life sentence of a woman convicted of killing her two daughters.

"This has to stop," Irvin says in the ad. "And mark my words — when I’m governor, it will."

The ad also comes as money has poured onto the Illinois airwaves, making the governor's race the most expensive contest in the country so far. Irvin’s top opponents in next week's primary are state Sen. Darren Bailey, a conservative who has received millions in support from GOP megadonor Richard Uihlein, and Jesse Sullivan, a venture capitalist.

2. Abortion takes centerstage in Pennsylvania governor race

Among a slew of ads he released this week attacking the Republican nominee for governor, state Sen. Doug Mastriano, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro also attacked Mastriano for his right-wing views on abortion.

Shapiro, the Democratic nominee, highlighted Mastriano's statement, "My body, my choice is ridiculous nonsense," and called his views "too extreme" for Pennsylvania.

3. Hawley pushes for Hartzler

In Missouri, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley appeared in an ad touting his endorsement for Rep. Vicky Hartzler ahead of the state's Aug. 2 primary. Hartzler is running in a crowded Republican primary to fill retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt's seat.

"We need a senator who's not afraid, a true conservative who's not in it for herself. That's Vicky Hartzler," Hawley tells viewers in the ad.

4. Kelly's inflation response

In Arizona, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly faces a tough re-election, with Republicans itching to flip his seat. In a new ad out this week, Kelly empathized with the hardships facing Arizona families amid soaring costs.

“We can’t afford to wait this out. So, I’m pushing for solutions today, even if it means taking on my own party,” Kelly tells viewers, explaining what he’s done to mitigate inflation.

5. Oklahoma Republican calls for Biden's impeachment

In Oklahoma's 2nd District, Republican Chris Schiller called to impeach President Joe Biden for his inaction on the border crisis in a television ad. Schiller is running against 14 Republicans in the GOP primary coming up on Tuesday to replace GOP Rep. Markwayne Mullin's, who is running in the state's special election for Senate.