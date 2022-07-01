Five must-watch campaign ads from this week

This week, campaigns and outside groups launched ads in primary campaigns, and in general election contests now set after several states held their primaries. Abortion ads also hit the airwaves following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

Here are five campaign ads that grabbed our attention:

1. Post-primary attack in Illinois

This is the ad that Democrats paid tens of millions of dollars to have the chance to run.

The Democratic Governors Association and Gov. J.B. Pritzker elevated state Sen. Darren Bailey, a more conservative choice, over Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin in the state's GOP primary this week. Irvin had been seen as the Republican most likely to be competitive in the general election and he had financial backing from hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin. That Democratic meddling was successful, and the party wasted no time bearing the fruits of their strategy.

A new spot from Pritzker highlights how "Darren Bailey has made his extreme views clear," quoting Bailey calling for the "end [to] this abortion thing" and saying he wouldn't support allowing victims of rape or incest to have abortions.

2. Outside groups launch abortion ads

Pro-abortion rights groups and candidates launched ads this week across multiple races, highlighting Republicans' views on abortion and aiming to boost pro-abortion rights Democrats.

In Nevada, Women Vote!, the EMILY's List super PAC, launched an ad labeling Republican Adam Laxalt as "unapologetically pro-life" and accusing him of "coming after our freedom." Laxalt, the state's former attorney general, is running against Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

3. Trump hits the Arizona airwaves

Just over a month before Arizona's crowded GOP Senate primary reaches a climax, former President Donald Trump joined his pick, Thiel Foundation President Blake Masters, for a new TV ad.

In it, Trump reiterates his support for a "very smart guy and an America First fighter," while attacking Masters' top rivals, state Attorney General Mark Brnovich and businessman Jim Lamon.

4. Democrats’ gas prices defense

House Majority Forward, the non-profit arm of the Democratic super PAC House Majority PAC, launched a $1.7 million TV ad buy across nine House districts this week. The ads focus on Democrats' efforts to combat high gas prices, as Republicans look to tie vulnerable Democratic lawmakers to inflation.

5. Help for Hageman

So much of the primary between Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and Trump-backed attorney Harriet Hageman has been litigated over Cheney's feud with Trump. But Club for Growth Action waded in this week with a new ad that makes no mention of that feud, or even Trump or Cheney.

In it, the Club warns about how "Green New Deal radicals" will hurt the state's energy producers unless people like Hageman stand up to them.