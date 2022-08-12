Five must-watch campaign ads from this week

Here are five campaign ads that grabbed our attention this week:

1. 'Where's Sarah?'

In an ad ahead of Tuesday's special general election for Alaska's at-large House seat, Republican Nick Begich is out with an ad attacking former Gov. Sarah Palin for being "too famous" and not spending enough time in Alaska.

"I get it. Sarah Palin is famous. But come on? U. S. Congress?" a small business owner says in the ad.

The ad even displays an image from Palin's appearance on "The Masked Singer," a musical game show, to prove a point about Palin's fame.

2. Hageman: Election is 'all about [Cheney]'

Wyoming's congressional primary is coming up on Tuesday, and Republican Rep. Liz Cheney is facing multiple primary challengers. One of them, attorney Harriet Hageman, released an ad this week that told viewers, "Liz Cheney; she's made her time in Congress and this election all about her."

Hageman, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, also told voters in the ad, "well, it's not about her, it's about you. Wyoming deserves a voice in Congress."

Hageman and Trump have previously attacked Cheney for voting to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and for serving in a leadership role on the committee investigation the Jan. 6 riot.

3. 'Three easy payments of $1 million'

In an ad mimicking an early-2000s infomercial, Senate Democrats' campaign arm, the DSCC, attacked Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., for voting in favor of tax cuts for the wealthy.

"Tired of Washington politicians not working for you? We’ve got a solution. With three easy payments of $1 million, Ron Johnson will work for you," a narrator in the ad says.

It comes just days after the Wisconsin Democratic primary, where Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes was nominated to face Johnson in November.

4. Two peas in a pod

"[Gov.] Tony Evers, Joe Biden? They're two peas in a pod," businessman Tim Michels says in an ad out just days after he won the Wisconsin Republican primary for governor.

This is Michels' first general election spot, after a bruising primary against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

"We need to have strong, proven executive leadership in Madison that can get things done and make this state as great as it can," Michels says later in the ad, pitching himself to voters as an alternative to Evers.

5. Rep. Golden defends himself

In a 60-second ad out this week, Maine Democratic Rep. Jared Golden discusses the economy and his plan to tackle inflation. Golden's been attacked on the airwaves by the conservative American Action Network, who's accused him of making inflation worse by supporting Biden.

"In Congress, I’m an independent voice for you, taking on my own party to stand up for Maine families." Golden says in his ad, referring to the fact that he didn't vote in favor of the 2021 American Rescue Plan.

"I was the only Democrat to vote against trillions of dollars of President Biden’s agenda because I knew it would make inflation worse," Golden adds.