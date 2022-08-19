Five must-watch campaign ads from this week

Here are five campaign ads that grabbed our attention:

1. Tying Mandela Barnes to "the Squad"

An outside group funded by several GOP mega-donors launched an ad attacking Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes for harboring "radical ideas."

The ad features a video of Barnes supporting policy platforms like free public college, free in state tuition for immigrants and reforming the immigration system.

"Guess who's going to pay for all that?" the ad's narrator asks at the end of the ad.

2. John Fetterman: "It's Washington's fault"

In a new ad, John Fetterman blames "Washington" for making the economy a "mess."

"The truth is our economy is a mess because of Washington; the rich, powerful, the insiders and the lobbyists," Fetterman tells viewers.

"They’re lying about me to take the heat off themselves," he adds.

3. Elizabeth Warren boosts Jerry Nadler

Rep. Jerry Nadler is facing a primary challenge in New York's 12th District next week against a fellow incumbent Democratic representative.

In a new ad, Elizabeth Warren narrates, telling viewers why she's supporting Nadler in his bid for reelection.

"Jerry and I have been in the trenches together for years," she tells viewers.

"Jerry is always leading the big fights; championing women’s rights and abortion rights, tackling climate change, passing sweeping gun legislation," Warren adds. Warren's endorsement comes just days after Nadler received the backing of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

4. Crist defends his record on abortion

In the Democratic primary for governor in Florida, Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried have one weekend left to convince voters they deserve the nomination.

Fried has attacked Crist, calling him pro-life, but in an ad this week he defended himself, citing 100% pro-choice records from NARAL and Planned Parenthood.

5. "Cut the knot" on Blake Masters

The DSCC, Senate Democrats' campaign arm is flipping the script on Blake Masters. In a new attack ad, the DSCC played clips of Masters calling to privatize Social Security.

"We've gotta cut the knot at some point," Masters says in one clip.

The DSCC narrator ends with, "It's time to cut the knot on Blake Masters."